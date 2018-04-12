Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- The data portability tool is not yet live
Facebook-owned Instagram has confirmed a new feature it'll soon launch: a data portability tool.
Facebook, the social network, offers a similar tool that allows users to download an archive of all their data on Facebook. You can read about that tool from here. Now, Instagram is following suit, revealing it will have its own "data portability tool" that will allow users to download a copy of everything they’ve shared on the platform. Instagram just confirmed the news to TechCrunch.
The tool will help Instagram users determine how much of their data is on the platform, and it should help Facebook act in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a forthcoming European data privacy rule that mandates all data be portable and deletable upon user request. Facebook's CEO recently confirmed that Facebook would comply with GDPR in the US, too.
In a statement to the media, Instagram said its data portability tool will allow you to "download a copy of what you’ve shared on Instagram, including your photos, videos, and messages.” We'll keep you posted as we learn more about when this new tool is live and how it works.
