Instagram's code shows a hidden Portrait mode that isn't live (yet)

Instagram looks to be prepping a huge update.

Last week, a teardown of the app's code revealed it has two features that have yet to be enabled: voice and video calling. Now, another analysis of the code has dug up one more feature that, for whatever reason, is lying dormant in the app. Instagram currently offers a couple different shutter modes, like Boomerang and Superzoom, but its Android Application Package (APK) now shows an icon for Portrait.

This shutter mode would be exclusive to the Stories camera, allowing users to "shoot stylized portraits with bokeh effect-blurred backgrounds or other lighting effects," according too TechCrunch, which first reported the feature. Its icon showed up overlaid on the Instagram Stories camera button when swiping to a mode. Keep in mind many newer phones offer a Portrait mode in their default camera apps.

People can therefore shoot with that option and then upload to Instagram. However, many users prefer to record Stories on the fly, in apps like Instagram and Snapchat, both of which offer advanced filters, editing, and special effects. A Portrait mode would only add to the list of things a Stories poster could do, and it would give Instagram the chance to be ahead of the curve with Snapchat for once.

We'll keep you posted. In the mean time, see our tips and tricks guides to see what else you can do with Instagram.