Instagram's code suggests app is about to add voice and video calling
- Would this make you drop Snap for IG?
Instagram has two upcoming features that are already buried - in plain sight - deep in its code, according to a new report.
A teardown of Instagram’s code has uncovered several files that suggest it will soon offer voice and video calling features, TechCrunch has reported. The files, which are labeled “call” and “video call” and include phone and camera icons, are now available in the app’s Android application packages (APKs). APKs contain an app’s code and can reveal files for features that have yet to be launched.
- What is Instagram Stories and how does it work?
- Instagram now lets you go live with a friend: Here's how
If and when Instagram does turn on these features, it would make the app a more compelling service, especially when compared to Snapchat, which already has video calling, though you have to go through several menus to find it. For instance, you have to go to a friend’s profile and then select the call button in their chat screen. However, Snapchat's calling feature allows you to use AR lenses.
Instagram is known for copying Snapchat's features, like Stories (although Instagram Stories now has more users than Snapchat), so we wouldn't be surprised if the app did push out a calling option. Let's just hope it's more accessible than Snapchat's, but just as feature-rich. When asked to confirm its plans, an Instagram spokesperson would only say, “I’m afraid we can’t comment on this one”.
So, we'll keep you posted. In the mean time, see our tips and tricks guides to see what else you can do with Instagram.
