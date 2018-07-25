  1. Home
Best of Instagram: The most liked posts and followed celebrities

Best of Instagram: The most liked posts and followed celebrities
Instagram, the ever-popular photo-sharing service has recently reached a new milestone with a community of 800 million users from around the globe sharing photos on a daily basis. Users engage with the site on a daily basis, following, liking, uploading and sharing stories. 

To find out what was the most popular, we've taken a look at Instagram's data to uncover the most liked images and the most followed celebrities. 

The most-liked posts of Instagram 

With over 500 million daily active users, there are plenty of people engaging with the content that's been uploaded. Instagrammers love a good photo and they share that love through the likes and comments. The most popular images have a staggering number of likes and we've got the list of the most-liked from 2017. 

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) - 17.9 million likes

 

stormi webster

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The world of Instagram went crazy for Kylie Jenner's post for the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster back in February 2018. This image smashed through the likes, knocking Beyoncé well and truly off the top spot. People either love or hate a good baby photo, but apparently celebrity baby photos are insanely popular. 

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) - 13 million likes

 

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Not content with owning the top spot, Kylie Jenner also holds the position of the second most-liked photo with another image of her daughter taken a month after her birth. This simple image of mother and child quickly gained popularity when it was posted in March and currently holds 13 million likes and counting. 

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) - 12.8 million likes

 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber's engagement announcement photo and love letter to his fiancée Hailey Baldwin appears as the third most-liked image on Instagram. The Canadian singer no doubt broke a few hearts with this one. 

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 11.9 million likes

 

Forza Juve! #FinoAllaFine

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

When Cristiano Ronaldo announced his move to Juventus FC there were plenty of mixed feelings - including plenty of upset from Real Madrid fans. His Instagram post quickly stormed up the most-liked list though and has clocked up over 11 million likes since July. 

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 11.14 million likes

In November 2017, world-famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share the birth of his child with the message - "Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!". The photo quickly racked up the likes and became the second most-liked post of that year. 

Beyoncé (@beyonce) - 11.2 million likes

In February 2017, Beyoncé announced the news that she was pregnant in a way that only Beyoncé could - with an image showing her starting to blossom in front of a floral display. This photo clocked up over 11 million likes and counting in the months that followed. 

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 11.2 million likes

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

A simple photo of the footballer and his family racked up over 11 million likes in a short space of time. A simple post with just a love heart as a caption captured the hearts of millions of fans. 

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) - 10.6 million likes

 

♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

One of the most liked images isn't even a photo, but a snapshot of an announcement. These words confirmed Kylie Jenner's pregnancy back in February. Up until then, the Instagram star had kept fairly quiet and her fans loved the update. 

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) - 10.6 million likes

 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

In September 2017, musician Selena Gomez made a post to explain to fans why she'd been quiet for some of the year, announcing her battle with Lupus and a kidney transplant that she had to have to carry on. In the post, she thanked her friend Francia Raisa who generously donated a kidney to save her life. The image and the wonderful sentiment clocked up over 10 million likes. 

The Rock (@therock) - 10.4 million likes

 

Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Showing his softer side, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to show this moment he was sharing with his newborn daughter Tiana Gia Johnson. Fans swooned and over 10 million likes followed. 

Beyoncé (@beyonce) - 10.3 million likes

 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????????????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé made a second post on Instagram to celebrate her children, Sir Carter and Rumi turning one month old. The image was similar to the original pregnancy photo with Beyoncé sporting a veil and standing in front of a wonderfully blossoming floral display. With over 10 million likes, it was the third most popular image on Instagram in 2017 and still appears high up the list today. 

xxxtentacion (@xxxtentacion) - 10.2 million likes

 

LOVE IS WAR

A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy AKA XXXTentacion was a young rapper, slain before his time at the young age of 20-years old. The incredibly popular rapper wasn't on Instagram, but his mother set up a posthumous account as a tribute. That account has this single image which has 10.2 million likes. 

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 9.9 million likes

 

Vamos familia!/a>

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Snapped during the World Cup, this photo shows the aftermath of the Portugal vs Spain match. A team embracing after a hard game against strong rivals. The image quickly clocked up over 9 million likes. 

Lionel Messi (@leomessi) - 9.8 million likes

Another World Cup photo, this time from Argentinan legend Lionel Messi. This image was taken during the Nigeria vs Argentina match and posted with the caption:

"I thank God for this joy and I thank you for that beautiful madness they have in each game !!! Nothing more beautiful than being Argentine in good times and bad."

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 9.6 million likes

 

Parabéns meu querido filho! Estas a ficar um homem!

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Another popular post from Ronaldo was uploaded on his son's eigth birthday with a simple caption that roughly translates as:

"Congratulations, my dear son! You're getting a man!"

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) - 9.5 million likes

 

March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

In March, Selena Gomez posted this simple image to honour Justin Bieber on his birthday. The combined star power of these two ensured the image got a whopping number of likes. All that was needed was a simple message:

"March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom."

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) - 9.5 million likes

 

stormi strolls

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Another simple image of mother and child proving incredibly popular online. This image of Kylie Jenner and her baby out for a stroll racked up over 9 million likes shortly after being shared back in April 2018. 

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 9.4 million likes

 

What a dream!!! 5 champions leagues

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Ronaldo celebrates his team winning the Champions League for the fifth time with a photo of him holding the cup. The people loved it as much as team fans enjoyed the win. 

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 9.4 million likes

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Ronaldo certainly seems to appear in the top spot a fair few times. Family, football, frolics, he shares it all. This photo of his girlfriend and him posing outside the Juventus stadium proved it's not just babies and birthdays that keep fans happy. 

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 9.3 million likes

 

Mood

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Around the time of the Iran vs Portugal match, Ronaldo shared this image with his teammates. The last of the most popular images on our list and more proof of how much love the famous footballer gets from his fans. 

