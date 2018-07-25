Best of Instagram: The most liked posts and followed celebrities

Instagram, the ever-popular photo-sharing service has recently reached a new milestone with a community of 800 million users from around the globe sharing photos on a daily basis. Users engage with the site on a daily basis, following, liking, uploading and sharing stories.

To find out what was the most popular, we've taken a look at Instagram's data to uncover the most liked images and the most followed celebrities.

With over 500 million daily active users, there are plenty of people engaging with the content that's been uploaded. Instagrammers love a good photo and they share that love through the likes and comments. The most popular images have a staggering number of likes and we've got the list of the most-liked from 2017.

stormi webster A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The world of Instagram went crazy for Kylie Jenner's post for the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster back in February 2018. This image smashed through the likes, knocking Beyoncé well and truly off the top spot. People either love or hate a good baby photo, but apparently celebrity baby photos are insanely popular.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Not content with owning the top spot, Kylie Jenner also holds the position of the second most-liked photo with another image of her daughter taken a month after her birth. This simple image of mother and child quickly gained popularity when it was posted in March and currently holds 13 million likes and counting.

Justin Bieber's engagement announcement photo and love letter to his fiancée Hailey Baldwin appears as the third most-liked image on Instagram. The Canadian singer no doubt broke a few hearts with this one.

Forza Juve! #FinoAllaFine A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

When Cristiano Ronaldo announced his move to Juventus FC there were plenty of mixed feelings - including plenty of upset from Real Madrid fans. His Instagram post quickly stormed up the most-liked list though and has clocked up over 11 million likes since July.

In November 2017, world-famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share the birth of his child with the message - "Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!". The photo quickly racked up the likes and became the second most-liked post of that year.

In February 2017, Beyoncé announced the news that she was pregnant in a way that only Beyoncé could - with an image showing her starting to blossom in front of a floral display. This photo clocked up over 11 million likes and counting in the months that followed.

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:02pm PDT

A simple photo of the footballer and his family racked up over 11 million likes in a short space of time. A simple post with just a love heart as a caption captured the hearts of millions of fans.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

One of the most liked images isn't even a photo, but a snapshot of an announcement. These words confirmed Kylie Jenner's pregnancy back in February. Up until then, the Instagram star had kept fairly quiet and her fans loved the update.

In September 2017, musician Selena Gomez made a post to explain to fans why she'd been quiet for some of the year, announcing her battle with Lupus and a kidney transplant that she had to have to carry on. In the post, she thanked her friend Francia Raisa who generously donated a kidney to save her life. The image and the wonderful sentiment clocked up over 10 million likes.

Showing his softer side, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to show this moment he was sharing with his newborn daughter Tiana Gia Johnson. Fans swooned and over 10 million likes followed.

Beyoncé made a second post on Instagram to celebrate her children, Sir Carter and Rumi turning one month old. The image was similar to the original pregnancy photo with Beyoncé sporting a veil and standing in front of a wonderfully blossoming floral display. With over 10 million likes, it was the third most popular image on Instagram in 2017 and still appears high up the list today.

LOVE IS WAR A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on May 19, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy AKA XXXTentacion was a young rapper, slain before his time at the young age of 20-years old. The incredibly popular rapper wasn't on Instagram, but his mother set up a posthumous account as a tribute. That account has this single image which has 10.2 million likes.

Vamos familia!/a> A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 15, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT

Snapped during the World Cup, this photo shows the aftermath of the Portugal vs Spain match. A team embracing after a hard game against strong rivals. The image quickly clocked up over 9 million likes.

Another World Cup photo, this time from Argentinan legend Lionel Messi. This image was taken during the Nigeria vs Argentina match and posted with the caption:

"I thank God for this joy and I thank you for that beautiful madness they have in each game !!! Nothing more beautiful than being Argentine in good times and bad."

Another popular post from Ronaldo was uploaded on his son's eigth birthday with a simple caption that roughly translates as:

"Congratulations, my dear son! You're getting a man!"

In March, Selena Gomez posted this simple image to honour Justin Bieber on his birthday. The combined star power of these two ensured the image got a whopping number of likes. All that was needed was a simple message:

"March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom."

stormi strolls A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

Another simple image of mother and child proving incredibly popular online. This image of Kylie Jenner and her baby out for a stroll racked up over 9 million likes shortly after being shared back in April 2018.

What a dream!!! 5 champions leagues A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 26, 2018 at 10:44pm PDT

Ronaldo celebrates his team winning the Champions League for the fifth time with a photo of him holding the cup. The people loved it as much as team fans enjoyed the win.

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 17, 2018 at 10:38am PDT

Ronaldo certainly seems to appear in the top spot a fair few times. Family, football, frolics, he shares it all. This photo of his girlfriend and him posing outside the Juventus stadium proved it's not just babies and birthdays that keep fans happy.

Mood A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Around the time of the Iran vs Portugal match, Ronaldo shared this image with his teammates. The last of the most popular images on our list and more proof of how much love the famous footballer gets from his fans.