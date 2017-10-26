What is Instagram Superzoom and how does it work?

Instagram has introduced a new creative tool: Superzoom.

The app's team is actually describing Superzoom as a new "camera format". Either way, with Superzoom, you can record a funny video with sound effects. The feature actually sits next to another creative tool, Boomerang, which you can read all about from here. Unlike Boomerang, though, Superzoom isn't a GIF-like effect; it's a dramatic close-up. Here's everything you need to know about it

A Superzoom is a video that automatically zooms in on an object and plays a dramatic sound.

When you open the camera, you’ll see “Superzoom” next to “Boomerang” under the record button. Tap Superzoom, then tap anywhere on the screen to zoom, and tap the circle at the bottom to record. You can make a Superzoom of yourself, an animal, or an object.

Here you go:

Scary superzoom A post shared by Stuart Miles (@stuartjmiles) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Yes. You can then send your creation to your friends on Instagram Direct or add it to your story.

This update is now rolling out to Instagram for iOS and for Android.

Check out Instagram's help center or blog post.