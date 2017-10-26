  1. Home
What is Instagram Superzoom and how does it work?

- Here's how to make a Superzoom

Instagram has introduced a new creative tool: Superzoom.

The app's team is actually describing Superzoom as a new "camera format". Either way, with Superzoom, you can record a funny video with sound effects. The feature actually sits next to another creative tool, Boomerang, which you can read all about from here. Unlike Boomerang, though, Superzoom isn't a GIF-like effect; it's a dramatic close-up. Here's everything you need to know about it

What is Superzoom?

A Superzoom is a video that automatically zooms in on an object and plays a dramatic sound.

How to use Superzoom on Instagram

When you open the camera, you’ll see “Superzoom” next to “Boomerang” under the record button. Tap Superzoom, then tap anywhere on the screen to zoom, and tap the circle at the bottom to record. You can make a Superzoom of yourself, an animal, or an object.

Want to see a Superzoom example?

Here you go:

 

Scary superzoom

A post shared by Stuart Miles (@stuartjmiles) on

Can you share a Superzoom?

Yes. You can then send your creation to your friends on Instagram Direct or add it to your story.

When will Superzoom be available?

This update is now rolling out to Instagram for iOS and for Android.

Want to know more?

Check out Instagram's help center or blog post.

