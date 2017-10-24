Instagram now lets you go live with a friend: Here's how it works

Instagram has let users live stream for a while now, and starting today, they can use it to go live with a friend.

The Facebook-owned app has been testing the feature since this past summer, but now, it's letting users broadcast live with a friend. Users can invite anyone who's currently watching their broadcast to join, but only two people can broadcast at a time. People viewing will be able to tune in and see the livestream on a split screen. Here's everything you need to know about how the feature works.

To go live on Instagram:

Tap the camera icon in the top left of the screen or swipe right from anywhere in Feed.

Tap Live at the bottom of the screen, then tap Start Live Video.

To go live with a friend:

Follow the above steps and then tap the faces icon.

Tap on a person's name to invite them to join your live broadcast.

If the friend accepts, you'll see them appear in a split-screen view.

You'll also see if they've declined.

Tap the x in the corner of the split-screen to remove them at any time.

Now, when Instagram launched live video, the actual live videos appeared in the same banner as Instragram Stories at the top of your feed, but they were circled in red and had 'LIVE' written across them to help distinguish them from stories. Now, stories will look different in Instagram's feed, as well. They won't have a single live circle anymore, but rather two circles stacked on top of each other.

The update should now be live in the App Store and the Play Store.