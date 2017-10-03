How to add interactive poll stickers to your Instagram story

Instagram has added a new feature: interactive poll stickers.

The feature is exclusive to Instagram Stories. With it, you can ask a question in your Instagram story, and your followers and friends will be able to respond by voting. Here's what you need to know about Instagram's interactive poll stickers and how they work.

Imagine that you are trying to plan tomorrow’s outfit or trying to figure out what class to take or trying decide where to go for dinner. Now, you can share a two-option poll right in your Instagram story. Go here to learn more about Instagram Stories and how they work.

After you’ve taken a photo or video for your story, select the “poll” sticker, then place it anywhere you’d like (you can write out your own question and customise the poll choices), and after you’ve shared your poll, your friends and followers can immediately start voting. Visit Instagram's help hub for more specifics on how to share a story and add an interactive poll sticker to a photo or video.

Once a friend or follower has voted on your poll, they’ll see which option is in the lead in real-time. To see your own poll results, swipe up to open the viewers list for that part of your story. You will see how many votes each option received, as well as who voted and what option they chose. That way, you can compare votes. Also, just like your story, your poll and its results will disappear after 24 hours.

The feature is now available, as part of an update to Instagram in Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.