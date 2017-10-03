  1. Home
How to add interactive poll stickers to your Instagram story

- Here's how to add a poll sticker and view the results

- You can view results in real-time

Instagram has added a new feature: interactive poll stickers.

The feature is exclusive to Instagram Stories. With it, you can ask a question in your Instagram story, and your followers and friends will be able to respond by voting. Here's what you need to know about Instagram's interactive poll stickers and how they work.

Instagram: What are interactive poll stickers?

Imagine that you are trying to plan tomorrow’s outfit or trying to figure out what class to take or trying decide where to go for dinner. Now, you can share a two-option poll right in your Instagram story. Go here to learn more about Instagram Stories and how they work.

Instagram: How do interactive poll stickers work?

Add a poll sticker

After you’ve taken a photo or video for your story, select the “poll” sticker, then place it anywhere you’d like (you can write out your own question and customise the poll choices), and after you’ve shared your poll, your friends and followers can immediately start voting. Visit Instagram's help hub for more specifics on how to share a story and add an interactive poll sticker to a photo or video.

View results

Once a friend or follower has voted on your poll, they’ll see which option is in the lead in real-time. To see your own poll results, swipe up to open the viewers list for that part of your story. You will see how many votes each option received, as well as who voted and what option they chose. That way, you can compare votes. Also, just like your story, your poll and its results will disappear after 24 hours.

Instagram: When can you use interactive poll stickers?

The feature is now available, as part of an update to Instagram in Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

