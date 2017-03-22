  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Instagram app news

Instagram is becoming an OpenTable for hair appointments and more

|
Instagram Instagram is becoming an OpenTable for hair appointments and more

Instagram doesn't want to just be a photo-sharing app anymore.

The Facebook-owned app told Bloomberg it will soon let people make appointments with businesses, just like you can with other appointment-booking services like OpenTable or Yelp. You will be able to book a haircut by going to a salon's Instagram account and clicking a schedule button. This change, expected to roll out in the "next couple months", is all part of an effort to expand Instagram's consumer uses.

It will also primarily give Instagram's advertisers another way to measure the impact of accounts. There are currently about eight million businesses with accounts on Instagram, and 80 per cent of Instagram's users follow at least one of those business accounts. There's also whispers about Instagram adding other tools, such as the ability to add a review in between liking photos of cats and food porn.

The whole idea does seem really cool. It'd be neat to use Instagram as a one-stop shop for OOTD inspiration and making an appointment to get new spark plugs for your Mini. Next, we'd like to see buy buttons so we can purchase stuff while we swipe through pics.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  2. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  3. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  4. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  5. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. 10 best ARKit-enabled apps: The best augmented reality apps for iOS
  3. Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
  4. What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
  5. New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere

Comments