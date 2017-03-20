  1. Home
Instagram now lets you save live videos: Here's how to do it

Instagram began letting users stream live videos last year, but it didn't let them save broadcasts.

But the app has now updated, finally allowing users to download broadcasts to their phones once they've concluded. Twitter's Periscope and even Facebook's own Live have long let users save videos, so this new update helps brings Instagram's Live Videos more in line with them. Live videos will continue to disappear from the app when you’re done - only now you can hold onto your video and re-watch it later.

Here's how the new feature works.

How to save Instagram Live Videos

Start a live video

  • Tap the Camera icon in the top left of the screen.
  • Then, tap Live at the bottom of the screen, then tap Start Live Video.

Save a live video

  • After your live broadcast ends, tap Save in the upper right corner.
  • After saving, tap Done. Your live video will then be saved to your camera roll.

It may take a minute for a live video to save to your phone, especially for longer videos. Also, you’ll only be able to save video - not comments, likes, or any interactions, and your live video will no longer be available in Instagram.

When will Live Video saves be available?

The ability to save Instagram Live Videos is rolling out now, with in the latest version of Instagram for iOS and Android.

Want to know more?

Check out Instagram's blog post and Help hub for more information.

