Instagram Stories adds Snapchat-like geostickers: Here's how the visual location tags work

In yet another effort to take on (or copy) Snapchat, Instagram has launched geostickers.

Geostickers, which are kind of like stickers that represent your location, only work in Instagram's ephemeral Stories feature. And they're currently limited to just two cities. Nevertheless, here's everything you need to know about geostickers, including how they work.

Snapchat has offered geostickers for a while. In that app, geostickers are basically a set of stickers related to your location. So, depending on where you are - Paris or Los Angeles, for instance - you'll see a different set of stickers, with their themed based on your area. You can apply them to snaps and to stories, which in Snapchat, is a 24-hour reel of all your broadcasted snaps.

In Instagram's case, geostickers work very similarly.

Instagram has officially introduced an early version of geostickers for its own Stories feature. But they act as location tags, so you can tap on them to be taken to location page for more photos in that exact area. Instagram said that no matter where you are in a supported city, you'll see a custom sticker for that city and maybe other stickers for select neighborhoods and landmarks.

When you post to your story, you can use creative tools to help capture and edit them, and one of those tools is geostickers.

To add a sticker to your photo or video, swipe left or right after taking it, and then tap the sticker button to add stickers. From there, you can add a sticker with your location by searching for or selecting nearby options. You'll also see custom geostickers that appear automatically based on your current location. When people see your story, they'll be able to tap the sticker and view the page for that location.

You can add as many stickers as you want, as well as adjust their size and placement. You can also use other creative tools in combination with geostickers. To delete a sticker, drag and drop it on at the bottom of the screen. Check out Instagram's help hub for more information on how to post photos and videos to your Instagram Story as well as how to play with geostickers.

Instagram's geostickers - more than a dozen of them - are currently available in New York City and Jakarta. Because Instagram said this is just an early version of geostickers, it's safe to assume a wider rollout to other cities will likely come soon.

They are rolling out now to Instagram for iOS and Android.