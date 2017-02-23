Instagram albums: How to share multiple pics and videos in one post

Instagram is completely different now.

On 22 February, the photo-sharing app introduced a feature: the ability to share multiple photos and videos in a single post. You can combine up to 10 pics and videos in an album-like post and swipe through to see them all. It's perfect for when you want to show off a set of pics from a party, or maybe even a step-by-step tutorial on how you made some cake. Here's everything you need to know about this feature.

In your feed, you'll see multiple photos and videos in a post when there is a row of blue dots below the shared "album" post. You can swipe to see the rest of the pics or videos that have been shared -- and the same goes for any you may share. On your profile, you’ll see the first pic or video from a post (stack symbol will be in the top right of thumb). Just tap the post and then swipe to view the rest of the pics and videos.

You can upload up to 10 pics and videos and share them as a single post. Just tap +, then tap Library at the bottom of the screen, followed by the stack symbol, and select pics and videos from your phone's library. After, adjust how each pic or video is cropped (tap it, then touch the screen to adjust), and when you're done, tap Next. You'll then be able to add a filter or edit each pic or video, per usual.

You can also change the order of which they appear in the post. To change the order of multiple pics and videos, while editing the post, just tap and hold one and drag it to another spot. If you'd like to remove a pic or video from your post, tap and hold one, then drag it to at the top of the screen. This all has to be done before posting, and like always, you can add a location and caption and tag people.

Once everything is set, tap Share. Posts containing multiple videos may take longer to upload. Instagram recommends that you're connected to a reliable network when sharing them.

You can like and comment on a post with multiple pics and videos -- just like a regular post. However, they appear on the entire post, rather than on the individual pics and videos included in the album.

This new feature is available as part of Instagram update 10.9 for iOS and Android . It is rolling out now.

See Instagram's help center or Pocket-lint's tips and tricks guide.