Here's how to turn off Instagram comments on posts

A few months after giving everyone the ability to moderate their comments, Instagram has announced it'll let users completely turn off comments.

The Facebook-owned app is trying to cut down on abuse and trolling. It wants to make Instagram “a safe place for self-expression", and as part of that mission, it is rolling out an update that will introduce the ability for users to turn off comments on specific posts. It's also adding the ability to like others’ comments and remove followers from private accounts.

Here's everything you need to know.

You can turn off commenting to prevent people from commenting on an individual post. Doing so hides all the comments that are currently on your post, and people will no longer see the option to comment below your post. If you re-enable commenting, all previous comments will be restored and people will be able to comment again. To turn disable or enable commenting for a post:

Tap the three-dot button above your post

Select Turn Off Commenting or Turn On Commenting

To turn off commenting for a post before you share it, tape Turn Off Commenting (under Advanced Settings) on the screen where you add a caption or location to your post.

If you have a private account, you must approve each follower. In the past, when you approved a follower, you had to block him or her to remove them. Going forward, if your account is private, you can remove followers by going to your list of followers and tapping the "…" menu next to any person’s name. The person who you remove will not be notified.

Instagram said it will launch the ability to turn off comments and remove followers over the “coming weeks". Same thing goes for the ability to like comments on individual posts.