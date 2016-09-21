Here's how to save drafts of photos on Instagram

One of the most annoying things about Instagram is the inability to save edits.

Instagram isn't perfect, but the Facebook-owned app has been constantly updating as of late in an attempt to be better, with most recent example being it now supports drafts. The new feature is a much-welcomed change, because we've all been in that situation where you spend 10 minutes editing the heck out of a photo, only to ditch the work altogether when something immediate comes up that needs your attention.

If you were desperate or had the time, you could use a workaround, such as screenshotting or switching your phone to airplane mode before you publish in order to save but not make your draft live. Well, all that's a thing of the past, because Instagram now prompts you to either save or discard your draft before you even leave the editing screen. Here's how the new feature works.

Tap the Camera icon at the bottom of the app's main menu bar.

From there, upload a photo or video.

Add effects, filters, a caption, etc.

Go back to the editing step, then tap the back arrow in the top left.

Select Save Draft at the bottom of the screen

Note: If you don't edit the post, tag people, or add a caption or location, you won't be able to save the post as a draft.

Tap the Camera icon at the bottom of the app's main menu bar.

From there, tap Library.

Posts will appear at the bottom of the screen below Drafts.

Trying to create a post that's just right? With the latest update, you can save as a draft & come back to it later. https://t.co/7lZ0eyNtBC — Instagram (@instagram) September 20, 2016

Instagram is now rolling out the feature to its Android and iOS apps.

Check out Pocket-lint's Instagram tips and tricks guide.