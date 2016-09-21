  1. Home
Here's how to save drafts of photos on Instagram

One of the most annoying things about Instagram is the inability to save edits.

Instagram isn't perfect, but the Facebook-owned app has been constantly updating as of late in an attempt to be better, with most recent example being it now supports drafts. The new feature is a much-welcomed change, because we've all been in that situation where you spend 10 minutes editing the heck out of a photo, only to ditch the work altogether when something immediate comes up that needs your attention.

If you were desperate or had the time, you could use a workaround, such as screenshotting or switching your phone to airplane mode before you publish in order to save but not make your draft live. Well, all that's a thing of the past, because Instagram now prompts you to either save or discard your draft before you even leave the editing screen. Here's how the new feature works.

Instagram: How do you save a post as a draft?

  • Tap the Camera icon at the bottom of the app's main menu bar.
  • From there, upload a photo or video.
  • Add effects, filters, a caption, etc.
  • Go back to the editing step, then tap the back arrow in the top left.
  • Select Save Draft at the bottom of the screen

Note: If you don't edit the post, tag people, or add a caption or location, you won't be able to save the post as a draft.

Instagram: How do you see your saved drafts?

  • Tap the Camera icon at the bottom of the app's main menu bar.
  • From there, tap Library.
  • Posts will appear at the bottom of the screen below Drafts.

Instagram: When will this feature be available?

Instagram is now rolling out the feature to its Android and iOS apps.

Want to know more?

Check out Pocket-lint's Instagram tips and tricks guide.

