Here's how to save drafts of photos on Instagram

One of the most annoying things about Instagram is the inability to save edits.
Instagram isn't perfect, but the Facebook-owned app has been constantly updating as of late in an attempt to be better, with most recent example being it now supports drafts. The new feature is a much-welcomed change, because we've all been in that situation where you spend 10 minutes editing the heck out of a photo, only to ditch the work altogether when something immediate comes up that needs your attention.
If you were desperate or had the time, you could use a workaround, such as screenshotting or switching your phone to airplane mode before you publish in order to save but not make your draft live. Well, all that's a thing of the past, because Instagram now prompts you to either save or discard your draft before you even leave the editing screen. Here's how the new feature works.
Instagram: How do you save a post as a draft?
- Tap the Camera icon at the bottom of the app's main menu bar.
- From there, upload a photo or video.
- Add effects, filters, a caption, etc.
- Go back to the editing step, then tap the back arrow in the top left.
- Select Save Draft at the bottom of the screen
Note: If you don't edit the post, tag people, or add a caption or location, you won't be able to save the post as a draft.
Instagram: How do you see your saved drafts?
- Tap the Camera icon at the bottom of the app's main menu bar.
- From there, tap Library.
- Posts will appear at the bottom of the screen below Drafts.
Trying to create a post that's just right? With the latest update, you can save as a draft & come back to it later. https://t.co/7lZ0eyNtBC— Instagram (@instagram) September 20, 2016
Instagram: When will this feature be available?
Instagram is now rolling out the feature to its Android and iOS apps.
