15 secret Instagram tips

Instagram has been around for a while but just because you've figured out the best filter to make your pictures look amazing, it doesn't mean there aren't a few tips and tricks you might not be aware of.

For those who are new to the app and haven't quite got to grips with it just yet, you can read our separate Instagram feature that tells you everything you need to know from how it works to what it does.

If Instagram is your thing but you want to be a complete ninja at it, here are a few secret tips that may not be super obvious at first. Some you will know, others you might not but by the end, you will be navigating Instagram as though you created it.

Made a spelling mistake or forgot a hashtag? Don't worry, Instagram allows you to edit the text of a post once it is uploaded. You can't change the filter though so pick wisely the first time or you'll be re-uploading.

iOS & Android: Open the post > Tap on the three dots in the top right > Click on Edit

We all have our favourites and some people just take better, or more interesting pictures than others. Luckily, there is a way to filter out your favourites and make sure you don't miss any posts from them because your feed is full of cats, dogs and babies.

iOS & Android: Search for the contact > Tap on the three dots in the top right > Click on Turn On Post Notifications

There are some filters that just make you look so much better than others and it is a huge faff if you have to sift through all of them to find that one at the end that you love. Thankfully, Instagram allows you to hide filters altogether if you know they don't work for you, as well as re-order them so your top five are the first ones you see next to the original image.

iOS & Android: Go to upload > Scroll through filters to Manage > Untick to hide a filter or use three lines on left to drag and move to re-order

Sometimes it's good to see whose posts your liking the most, especially if they aren't liking any of yours. You don't want to be too keen now, do you?

iOS & Android: Your Account (bottom far right) > Settings (top right) > Posts that you've Liked

There are times when search history is very useful, and there are other times when you'd rather not be reminded who you keep stalking.

iOS & Android: Your Account (bottom far right) > Settings (top right) > Scroll down to Clear Search History

You've probably got one Instagram account if you are reading this feature, but if you feel the need for another one just for your awesome grumpy cat, that's possible and you can control both from one device. Something that wasn't possible when Instagram first launched.

iOS & Android: Your Account (bottom far right) > Settings (top right) > Scroll down to Add Account

You might not want the whole world and their mother following you and seeing what you post, in which case, it's a good idea to set your account to private. This means people have to request to follow you and they won't see any of your posts until you accept.

iOS & Android: Your Account (bottom far right) > Settings (top right) > Scroll down to Private Account and toggle on

Instagram recently added a Stories option, allowing users to share a brief live clip. If you don't want all the people who follow you to see the Stories you create though, you can filter them out.

iOS & Android: Your Account (bottom far right) > Settings (top right) > Scroll down to Story Settings > Hide story from > Select users

Instagram is great for turning average selfies into wonderful ones, but sometimes it is worth keeping the original. Or not as the case may be and you need to save on your storage.

iOS & Android: Your Account (bottom far right) > Settings (top right) > Scroll down to Save Original Photos > Toggle on or off depending on your preference

There are times when someone tags you in a photo that they look great in, while you have perhaps looked better. Don't worry though, you can change your settings so you decide which tagged photos appear and which don't.

iOS & Android: Tagged Photos tab (top right below profile) > Tap the three dots in the top right > Tagging Options > Add Manually

Just as you can manually decide which tagged photos of you appear on your Instagram profile, you can also hide your tagged photos altogether.

iOS & Android: Tagged Photos tab (top right below profile) > Tap the three dots in the top right > Hide Photos

If Instagram is your life but you don't have a huge data allowance on your device's contract, you can set the app to use less data. It's worth remembering this will mean videos and images take longer to load though.

iOS & Android: Your Account (bottom far right) > Settings (top right) > Scroll down to Mobile Data Use > Toggle on Use Less Data

For those that want to their Instagram images to appear on their Facebook and/or Twitter with just a toggle on or off, it is worth linking up your social media accounts in settings before you upload.

iOS & Android: Your Account (bottom far right) > Settings (top right) > Scroll down to Link Accounts > Fill in your other social media account details in the respective settings

Sharing is great but there might be times when you just want to send one amazing picture to one amazing follower. It's a pretty standard Instagram feature but it is an easy one to miss.

iOS & Android: Upload the image > Filter the image > Tap Next > Share to Direct (instead of the default Followers) > Choose user(s)

One of the great features about Instagram is you can see all the places you've uploaded images in the world nice and easily.

iOS & Android: Tap on the location icon under your profile > Tap on image from specific location > Tap on specific image and then "i" to take you to the original post