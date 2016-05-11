Instagram doesn’t look the same anymore - see the new design now

Out with the old and in with the new.

Instagram and its sibling apps have received new app icons. The photo-sharing app's brown, dated square now appears flat and colourful. And Hyperlapse, Boomberang, and Layout have been given similar-looking icons too, linking all four apps together. But there's more: both the Instagram mobile app and web app are sporting new interface changes, including a white top bar and black buttons instead of blue ones.

In a blog post, the Instagram team said the new app icon represents "a simpler camera and the rainbow lives on in gradient form," while the updated look reflects "how vibrant and diverse" users' storytelling has become. The team also believes the new black-and-white design in Instagram is simpler and puts more focus on photos and videos without changing how users navigate.

Instagram is now 5 years old, and this icon redesign is the first it's ever had since launch. The new colour scheme inside the app however is just the latest update in a series of interface tweaks in recent years. For instance, last summer, Instagram retooled Search and Explore, and it subtly adjusted the size and shape of photos as well as how they appear throughout the app.

Check out the video below to learn more about Instagram's new look.