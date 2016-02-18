Being app lets you creep someone else's Instagram feed

Ever wonder what Kim Kardashian sees when she opens up Instagram?

Well, there's an app for that.

A new app called Being has just landed in the Apple App Store, and it serves one purpose: letting you creep the IG feeds of your favourite celebs and friends. All you have to do is download the free app, connect it to your Instagram (which, in our testing, took a minute and was a little buggy), and then you'll have the chance to view the feeds of suggested accounts, such as musician Taylor Swift or President Barrack Obama.

The app has categories for pop stars, US Presidential candidates, techies, fashion bloggers, artists - and an entire one just for the Kardashians. So, you can click on that, then select a Kardashian (like Kim), and Being will load her exact IG feed in real-time. Again, it took a bit to load, but it eventually worked. We could step into Kim's shoes and browse all the posts from the 102 accounts she follows. The novelty of it all is pretty cool.

Being also lets you search for any Instagram user so that you can step into their shoes too, and it serves up a way for you to follow the same users in their feed while you're creeping. This app is obviously for dedicated IG users and super fans, but it's cool nonetheless.

Keep in mind only public users can have their feeds recreated on Being. Also, it seems like this app is doing everything it can to keep you on Being and off IG, so it might end up being your new go-to social media app. Or not.