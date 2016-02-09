Instagram now lets you switch between multiple accounts: Here's how it works

Facebook-owned Instagram has added a new feature that makes it a little more useful - especially for power users of the app.

The photo-sharing service now lets you switch between multiple accounts. This is especially handy for those of you who run a personal account for family and friends as well as a business account for, well, business-type stuff. Instead of having to log out and login to each account every time you want to browse or post new content, you can now switch accounts with a few simple taps.

We've explained everything you need to know about Instagram account-switching below, including how push notifications will work going forward as well as how to add multiple accounts in the first place and find them.

You can now add up to five Instagram accounts. That means you can switch between them without having to log out/log back in.

If you have an additional account, go to your profile (tap the person icon from the menu bar), then scroll down, and tap Add Account. Enter the username and password of the account trying to add. And that's it. Keep in mind you’ll see the profile photo for each account throughout the app, thus allowing you to always tell which account you’re using at the moment. Simples.

To remove an Instagram account you've added, go to your profile, then switch to the account, and tap Settings in the top right. From there, scroll down and tap Log out. Voila! If you tap Log out of All Accounts however, you will remove all the accounts you've added.

Tap your username at the top of your profile to switch between accounts.

You should get push notifications from any account that has them enabled. But, rather mysteriously, Instagram said push notifications depend on when you last logged in and the number of devices that are logged in to an account. So, you may not get push notifications from multiple accounts.

Account switching is now rolling out. It will be available as part of Instagram version 7.15 for iOS and Android.

Check out Instagram's blog post or Help Center for more details.