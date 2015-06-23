Instagram reimagines how you search and explore: What's different?

Instagram has been upgraded with a new Explore page and search tools.

We've combed through all the changes and explained everything below, with the purpose of making it easier for you to leverage the new features and easily search people, places, and tags. The new Instagram is all about improving discovery, so you can find what you like amid the 70 million photos posted daily.

Explore

The team behind Instagram said it reimagined the Explore page so that it now "surfaces trends as they emerge in real-time, connecting you to events and conversations both near you and around the globe".

Prior to today's update, the Explore page (found by tapping the magnifying glass icon in the menu bar at the bottom) showcased recommendations for photos and people you might be interested in (and it had a search bar at the top, but more on that later). Now, the Explore page showcases trending tags, posts, and places.

You will find new curated collections at the top of the Explore page, for instance, and according to Instagram, it will be updated regularly in order to feature interesting accounts and places. So, when you go to Explore, you'll see collections at the top, followed by trending tags and the option to explore recommended posts.

Search

As for Search, it's been updated as well. Previously, when you wanted to look up specific people and hashtags, you'd go to the Explore page and tap within the Search bar at the top. Well, the new Search works the exact same way, though it's refreshed the search categories you find the following: Top, People, Tags, and Places.

Top lets you search across people, places, and tags all at once. People lets you look for a person, celebrity, or whoever else you might want to follow. Tags is the new hashtags, so you'll go there to find things like #kimkmakeup. And finally, Places lets you browse just about any location on earth.

Yes. Instagram for iOS version 7.0 is available in Apple’s App Store. Instagram for Android version 7.0 is available in Google Play too. The Explore updates are coming to the US first, but a global rollout will eventually follow.