Would you eat in a restaurant with plates made for Instagram food photos?

If you're a fan of food photos and want to impress your Instagram followers you may need to head to Israel to try Foodography.

A Tel Aviv restaurant called Catit, in conjunction with the Carmel Winery, has created a meal experience that puts as much importance on photographing the food as eating it. The Foodography experience uses specially designed plates that should enhance those dinner snaps.

Two types of plates were created specifically for smartphone photos. The Limbo features a slot at the front to steady the smartphone while the back curves up to offer a backdrop to the food in the foreground. The other plate is called the 360 which, as the name suggests, features a spinning plate next to a smartphone cradle that should make 360-degree videos easy.

The meal itself is based around wine courses, since it was co-created by the Carmel Winery. The experience is helped by featuring one of the country's best food photographers, the creators claim, who is able to offer guidance on shooting the best photo.

The Instagram hashtag #fdgr, which is short for Foodography, was created for the events and appears to be doing well. The experience costs $155 which is about £102 and will run throughout June with plans to expand internationally in the future.

