Instagram adds new Lark, Reyes, and Juno filters: Here's what they can do to your photos

Stop the presses. Instagram has three new filters for you to try.

Instagram at one time hadn't updated with new filters in years, but ever since last December, it's been regularly updating and adding several new features, including filters. Today, for instance, the team behind the Facebook-owned app has introduced new filters as well as the ability to use emoji in hashtags. It has also promised to launch additional filters more regularly going forward.

The new filters in Instagram are called Lark, Reyes, and Juno. They were inspired by weekend adventures spent outdoors and are described as a "family of modern, subtle filters that brighten and enhance your photos in refined, beautiful ways."

Pocket-lint has detailed everything you need to know about the new filters below, including how the emoji hashtags work.

The new Instagram filters are pictured below.

Lark is for landscapes. It desaturates reds and increases blues and greens.

Reyes adds a dusty, vintage look to Instagrams.

Juno is for photos of people. It tints cool tones green, amps up warm tones, and makes whites glow.

The Instagram team said it's noticed emoji have become part of a universal visual language. Thus, with emoji hashtags, you'll now be able to add emoji to your own Instagram photos and videos, search them on the Explore page, and tap on them when you see them in captions.

The new filters and emoji hashtag are available in Instagram for iOS (via Apple’s App Store) starting today. They'll also be added to the latest version of Instagram for Android (via Google Play) sometime today.

Instagram added five filters in December for the first time in two years. They're called Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Aden, and Perpetua. Alongside the new filters, Instagram debuted a tool tray with creative tools. It brought the ability to tilt or adjust a photo and play with shadows. It also included filter icons described as "at a glance" previews that let you quickly see edits when applied.

The Instagram team also updated that tool tray in April to include Colour and Fade. You can read all about how those new features work here.

Check out Instagram's blog post for more information on the new filters and emoji hashtags.