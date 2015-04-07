Instagram adds Colour and Fade creative tools: Here's how they work

Hallelujah! Instagram just added new after-effects tricks.

Before we go any further: let's go back to last December, when Instagram gave us some after-effects options. The Facebook-owned app had updated to include new photo filters called Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Aden, and Perpetua. The update was remarkable because it was the first time Instagram added new filters in two years.

Alongside those new filters, Instagram debuted a tool tray that allowed users to get access to creative tools, such as the ability to tilt or adjust a photo or even play with shadows. The team behind the app said it noticed trends had evolved a lot since introducing the Mayfair filter in 2012, so it decided to keep up with the times.

It appears the Instagram team now feels the same way about creative tools, because it has updated the tool tray to include Colour and Fade.

Colour

Open Instagram, then select or capture a photo, and tap the creative tool icon

Use the Colour tool to tint the highlights or shadows in your photo

You can choose from a range of colours (like yellow, orange, etc) to add flair

Tap the check mark icon to finish applying the after-effect and share

Fade

Open Instagram, then select or capture a photo, and tap the creative tool icon

Use the Fade tool to "bring a quiet tone to your photos" by softening colors

Play with the slider to increase or decrease the intensity of fading

Tap the check mark icon to finish applying the after-effect and share

Instagram said these new tools are now available in the Android app (version 6.19.0) from Google Play Store, while Instagram for iOS will update to version 6.10.0 and bring the tools sometime within the next few days.