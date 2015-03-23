Layout from Instagram is a new app that combines your pics into a custom layout

The Instagram team has debuted a new app that allows you to not only easily combine multiple photos into a single image, but also create one-of-a-kind layouts by remixing your photos.

It's called Layout.

Apart from Layout, and of course Instagram, the Instagram team has previously launched Hyperlapse, a standalone app that released last year and is all about creating time lapses the easy way. But by now launching Layout, the team has officially suggested it plans to continue developing new apps in order to debut new Instagram features (rather than add said features to Instagram and make it a rounded app).

Layout, for instance, will automatically show you previews of custom layouts while you're choosing photos from your camera roll. There's also a Faces option that show you all the photos in your camera for specific people, making it easier to find the photos you want. From there, you can drag and drop photos to rearrange them, pinch or pull to adjust the size, flip and rotate to create different effects, etc.

Another feature, called Photo Booth, lets you capture photos in the moment and then see them in a new layout. The idea is that you'll now use Layout instead of third-party apps - such as Cropic, Insta picframes, Picstitch, and Framatic - in order to make nifty creations that you can later upload to Instagram.

Keep in mind Hyperlapse wasn't a revolutionary or totally innovative app, but it did make time lapses user-friendly, while the app's stabilisation feature made the whole experience smarter too. Layout sort of does the same thing. It's improving how we select photos and display them in Instagram.

Layout from Instagram is available in Apple’s App Store. It will be available for Android in the coming months.

READ: Getting started with Hyperlapse from Instagram