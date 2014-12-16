Instagram launches new filters for the first time in two years (and changed how they display)

Hallelujah! Instagram is finally giving us some more options.

The Facebook-owned app has just added five new photo filters, marking the first time it has released new filters in exactly two years. (Way to make us wait forever, Instagram.) The team behind the app said it noticed photography trends have evolved a lot since introducing the Mayfair and Willow filters in 2012, and so it decided to update and keep up with the times.

"Inspired by the photography, art, fashion and design of the global Instagram community, we’re releasing five new filters that we believe are our best yet. You’ll see the filters at the front of your filter tray: Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Aden, and Perpetua", announced Instagram in a blog post. "They soften and subtly shift colors to achieve the look and feel you want for your each photo."

Alongside the new Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Aden, and Perpetua filters, Instagram has changed the way filters are displayed. For instance, as you're applying a filter, you'll now see a blurred preview of each effect as the filters' icons at the bottom. Instagram described its new filter icons as "at a glance" previews that will let you quickly see edits when applied.

Another new feature is a Manage button at the end of your filter tray. It lets you tap to re-arrange the order of your filters or even hide ones that you don't like. Awesome, right? These new changes and features are available for Instagram's iOS and Android apps, immediately.