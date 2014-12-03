Instagram looks back at 2014: You'll never guess which kiss got a whopping 2.4 million likes

Can you believe 2014 is almost over?

It seems like just yesterday we were ringing in the new year, and now we're a few weeks away from doing it all over again. But before you pop the champagne and declare your resolutions, Instagram wants you to remember some awesome moments from the last 12 months.

The photo-sharing service has announced a few end-of-year statistics including the top geotagged locations in the UK and the world, as well as the most liked Instagram and the most used hashtag. It even confirmed more than 200 million people shared 65 million photos a day.

Keep reading in order to continue looking back at 2014, through Instagram's lens.

According to Instagram, reality TV star Kim Kardashian posted the most-liked Instagram.

The photograph was from her wedding in Italy last May, and it showed her and rapper Kanyer West sharing their first kiss as newlyweds. The Instagram, which is embedded below, has received more than 2.4 million likes since it was first posted.

Musician Justin Bieber posted the second most-liked Instagram, featuring himself and his on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez. It received more than 1.9 million likes. And the third most-liked Instagram came from musician Ariana Grande. More than 1.8 million people liked the photo .

Judging by this selection of Instagram, it appears as though people really enjoyed celebrities' personal photos in 2014.

According to Instagram, the top hashtag of 2014 was (cue the drumroll)...#love.

Hashtags, which appear as links preceded by the pound sign, are not only prevalent in Instagram but also other social networks like Twitter and Facebook. Hashtags also act as links, because they turn words into something searchable.

Hashtags are further allow you to organise content and track discussion topics based on those words. So, if you wanted to post an Instagram about love, you would include "#love" in your caption. Anyone who clicks on that hashtag will see tonnes of other related posts - in real time.

The top geotagged location in the UK was at the Tower Bridge, according to Instagram, followed by Tower of London, Harrods, Big Ben, British Museum, The Official London Eye, Camden Town, Hyde Park, Victoria and Albert Museum, and Natural History Museum in London.

The Tower Bridge and Tower of London likely topped the list this year due to the Blood Swept Land and Seas of Red poppy installation that commemorated the centenary of WWI. The ceramic flowers resembled blood, and it is thought around 4 million people have visited the site.

Geotagging on Instagram allows the app to store the latitude and longitude of your current location with your photo. Instagram is able to collect such data via GPS in your phone or tablet. It becomes publicly available to (and on) Instagram only if you grant permission.

And finally, Instagram said the top geotagged location - from around the globe - was at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Instagram users also frequently Instagrammed the Dodger Stadium, Times Square, Siam Paragon shopping mall, and the Musée du Louvre in Paris.