We've collated some of our favourite photographic artists from Instagram for you to enjoy. We're sure you'll love what they have on offer.

Instagram is more than just a place for Kim K selfies and food porn.

It's also a place where talented photographers from all over the world share their creativity. Instagram actually doubles as their portfolio, a showcase of professional-quality photos that anyone is allowed to view at no cost.

It's inspiring. It's extraordinary. It's beautiful. And sometimes it's also adorable.

The wild west photographer (@Kevinruss)

Kevin Russ / Instagram

@Kevinruss: Kevin Russ is an iPhone-only photographer who mostly posts gorgeous snaps of America's Wild West. Follow this photographer and you're bound to see plenty of brilliant landscapes like you've never seen before. Fairly impressive what you can do with just a phone camera too.

The eye in the sky (@Adamsenatori)

Adam Senatori / Instagram

@Adamsenatori: Adam Senatori is a photographer-pilot extraordinaire who specialises in posting breath-taking aerial shots. As camera capable drones become more and more popular the number of drone photographs like this is on the rise, but Adam Senatori has an eye for the incredible.

The old-school stylist (@Koci)

Richard Koci Hernandez / Instagram

@Koci: If black and white is your thing, Richard Koci Hernandez is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated photojournalist with an Instagram account brimming with vintage-esque pics.

The painter (@Bythebrush)

Laura Pritchett / Instagram

@Bythebrush: Laura Pritchett clearly has impeccable taste when it comes to colour and texture. This photographer's Instagram feed is worth envying. She not only takes incredible photographs but also does fine work with a pencil and a brush too.

The smartphone photojournalist (@dguttenfelder)

David Guttenfelder / Instagram

@Dguttenfelder: David Guttenfelder is a National Geographic Society Photographer by day, and an Instagram-snapper by night. His posts are always taken with just his smartphone, which is fairly unbelievable when you take a browse through his feed. This Instagrammer has certainly seen some sights over the years and we love his work.

The tasty traveller (@Danrubin)

Danrubin / Instagram

@Danrubin: Dan Rubin is yet another photographer who doubles as a globetrotter, and his Instagram is chock full of landscapes, buildings and yes, the occasional food porn. Many of his images are also shot from different perspectives, giving you a new and wonderful view of the world.

The master of still life (@Memoryweaver)

Memoryweaver / Instagram

@Memoryweaver: Marcus Rodriguez is a UK-based photographer who doubles as a web developer by day and still life photographer in his spare time. He likes to edit his photos using Snapseed on iPad. His images are often colourful, macro shots and he occasionally captions them with pro tips.

The inside man (@DVL)

DVL / Instagram

@DVL: Dustin Vaughn-Luma works on the UX team at Adobe, so you know he has an eye for design and detail. His Instagram is brimming with gorgeous shots, and we think avid-outdoorsy people will especially appreciate them.

The visual artist (@Astrodub)

Astrodub / Instagram

@Astrodub: Angeliki Jackson describes herself as a visual artist and the proof in her photographs. She captures NYC street life, stunning beaches, city skylines, and whatever else that strikes her. Check out her profile if you're in need of some inspiration.

The urban photographer (@Dondregreen)

Dondregreen / Instagram

@Dondregreen: Dondre Green is described as an urban photographer because his images represent real-life in America's cities. He takes portraits and landscapes and everything in between, and they're all speckled with colour, perspective, and emotion.

The street snapper (@TravisJensen)

TravisJensen / Instagram

@TravisJensen: If you want to see what San Francisco really looks like at street-level, check out SF-based Travis Jensen. Some of his most recent shots even show police using tear gas on crowds during the World Series.

The celebrity snapper (@terryrichardson)

Terry Richardson / Instagram

@Terryrichardson: Because, Terry Richardson. Oh, and because he always posts the best flash-bright photos of celebs, with himself in the shot of course.

The storyteller (@Brahmino)

Simone Bramante / Instagram

@Brahmino: Simone Bramante describes himself as a storyteller first and a photographer second and his posts certainly show that.

The improbable illusionist (@witchoria)

Victoria Siemer / Instagram

@Witchoria: Speaking of angles, Victoria Siemer has a special knack at photographing people in the most interesting (and slightly impossible) positions. Her images also conjure up a range of physics and nature-defying scenes for us all to enjoy.

Portraits and poses (@Reallykindofamazing)

Garrett Cornelison / Instagram

@Reallykindofamazing: Garrett Cornelison's best asset (see what we did there?) is taking stunning portraits of real people. His snaps are really incredible and he clearly has a great eye for people.

The travelling photographer (@Kirstenalana)

Kirsten Alana / Instagram

@Kirstenalana: And you thought you travelled a lot. Just wait until you check out travel photographer Kirsten Alana's Instagram. Kirsten is a full-time travel photographer who has snapped images in over 50 countries. She's worked with a variety of brands and it's easy to see why she's popular.

The creative snapper (@Heysp)

Sarah Palmer / Instagram

@Heysp: Any foot-fetish people out there? Well, Sarah Palmer is pretty amazing at capturing feet at their best angle. She's much more than that though, her photos heavily feature items wonderfully crafted by her own fair hand too.

One man and his dog (@thiswildidea)

Theron Humphrey / Instagram

@thiswildidea: Theron Humphrey is for those of you who are dog-lovers because his best posts are of his cute pooch. Theron snaps some incredible images of his dog in a variety of brilliant backdrops.

The landscape 'grammer (@Janske)

Janske Kaethoven / Instagram

@Janske: Sometimes you just can't get enough of landscapes. Whenever we're in that mood, Janske Kaethoven has got us covered. Incredible views, fantastic framing and visually satisfying images that don't disappoint.

The eye-catcher (@Macenzo)

Dirk Bakker / Instagram

@Macenzo: Dirk Bakker is a graphic designer with a deep passion for patterns and architecture, as evident by his abundant and eye-catching posts. If you're a fan of colourful snaps, satisfying symmetry and amazing angles, then this is the photographer to follow.

The Collie man (@Andrewknapp)

Andrew Knapp / Instagram

@Andrewknapp: OK, here's one more for pet fanatics. Andrew Knapp loves to capture his cute border collie playing hide and seek, and we can't get enough. Like Theron Humphrey, Andrew Knapp's images picture his favourite four-legged pal in a variety of settings. It looks like they have a blast together.

The Droid enthusiast (@Darrylljones)

Darryl Jones / Instagram

@Darrylljones: Darryl Jones loves to capture adventures and beautiful moments, starring toys. Storm Troopers feature heavily in Darryll's feed as do a wealth of other toys. Star Wars fans rejoice and enjoy!

The architect master (@trashhand)

trashhand / Instragram

@trashhand: Serdar Ozturk has an account full of urban landscape and architecture photos that show an awesome eye for detail. Sometimes mixed with people to present the perfect blend of portraits and architecture, other times just striking images from intriguing angles.

The rock snapper (@Bradelterman)

Brad Elterman / Instagram

@Bradelterman: Brad Elterman is a music photographer - who has been capturing your favourite rockers since the 70s - and now you can view some of his wild behind-the-scene shots on Instagram. Big hair and brilliant photography abound.

The lonely house man (@Sejkko)

Sejkko / Instagram

@Sejkko: Manuel Pita is another urban photographer on this list, but he is known for toting a bear mask around the world and taking pictures of it posed in striking scenarios. His work is both eye-catching and interesting. Manuel Pita also has a talent for snapping striking images of lone houses with breath-taking backdrops. His Instagram feed is certainly visually stunning.

Life through a lens (@Ruano)

Ruano / Instagram

@Ruano: Luis Ruano lives in San Francisco and does an excellent job at capturing every day (and his) life in California. From beaches to the Golden Gate Bridge, he's covered all of the Bay Area and its outer-skirts through photography.

An LA view (@Benjaminheath)

Benjaminheath / Instagram

@Benjaminheath: Benjamin Heath is an LA-based photographer who specialises in capturing his town, as well as bicoastal trips, natural landscapes, and portraits.

The urban photographer (@Onelastmidnight)

Onelastmidnight / Instagram

@Onelastmidnight: If London is more your thing, this photographer is based in the UK, where he often captures the City of London and all of its hidden treasures, architecture and people.

The people person (@joepenney)

Joe Penney / Instagram

@joepenney: If you've ever wanted an intimate look at West Africa and the people living in that part of the world, check out Joe Penny's feed, which features his daily life and plenty of portraits to boot.

The documentary photographer (@asasjostromphotography)

asasjostromphotography / Instagram

@asasjostromphotography: Asa Sjostrom is a "documentary photographer" based in Sweden, and according to her profile, she has focus on social issues especially concerning women and children. We loved her posts from her project in Moldova and all the photographs of her family in Sweden.

The Swim Reaper (@iamtheswimreaper)

iamtheswimreaper / Instagram

@iamtheswimreaper: We all have those friends who are constantly posting photos from some far off paradise, making us sick with jealousy over their travel freedom. The Swim Reaper is a whole other level though. This chap posts hilarious beach photos in a variety of poses while dressed as the Grim Reaper - scythe and all.

The remix artist (@_vemix_)

_vemix_ / Instragram

@_vemix_: Not technically a photographer, but more a manipulator of photographs. This account takes historic hip-hop and music images and mixes them up to create a new twist on reality that we love. This image of Kurt Cobain and Marty McFly is the perfect example.

The photographic legend (@stevemccurryofficial)

stevemccurryofficial / Instragram

@stevemccurryofficial: Steve McCurry is one of the most well-known names in photojournalism. His Instagram feed is packed full of photographs spanning across a multitude of countries, cultures and from across the years. He's incredibly skilled and the results are some impressive images that will often leave you speechless.

The portrait and wedding photographer (@alyssarosev)

alyssarosev / Instragram

@alyssarosev: Alyssa Rose is a fairly incredible portrait photographer who hails from the southern region of the United States. Her portraits are striking, moody and often incredibly colourful.

The hilarity maker (@kyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyle)

kyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyle / Instragram

@kyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyle: Toronto-based photographer Kyle Berger has a skill for capturing hilarity in his everyday life. His photos regularly include weird and wonderful scenes he's spotted in the world around him. Some look fake, others heavily Photoshopped, but they're all brilliant.

The Alaskan artist (@ashadamsphoto)

ashadamsphoto / Instragram

@ashadamsphoto: Ash Adams is a photojournalist based in Anchorage, Alaska. Her feed gives a magnificent view of the backcountry of America - showing a harsh yet beautiful landscape like no other.

The travel master (@chrisburkard)

chrisburkard / Instragram

@chrisburkard: Chris Burkard is a masterful travel photographer with a keen eye for awesome landscape shots and staggering views of our world. Follow him and you're certainly going to be jealous of all the brilliant sights he sees if nothing else.

The young urban snapper (@tyshannonphotos)

tyshannonphotos/Instragram

@tyshannonphotos: Ty Shannon is a 21-year-old black and white photographer hailing from West Yorkshire. Her photos are moody and thoroughly British - and we're not just talking about all the rain. Ty has a fantastic eye for beautiful urban shots and fantastic black and white portraits too.

Australia's first professional Instagrammer (@laurenepbath)

laurenepbath / Instragram

@laurenepbath: Lauren Bath holds the honour of being Australia's first professional Instagrammer. She's a chef, turned Instagram photography sensation who quit her job in 2013 to follow her passion on the photo-sharing service. As you might imagine, her images are something special and feature snaps from all over the world.

The escape artist (@theblondeabroad)

theblondeabroad / Instragram

@theblondeabroad: Kiki is one of those people who took from posting sickening photos of their holidays to the next level by making a living out of it. Her images are the ultimate in awesome travel photography and are bound to make you uber jealous if nothing else.

The wildlife master (@paulnicklen)

paulnicklen / Instragram

@paulnicklen: Paul Nicklen is a National Geographic contributor and a master of wildlife photography. His images often show the wildest side of nature including the danger, death and delights of the creatures of our world. He also shares a lot of underwater shots you won't see elsewhere.

The dance fan (@omarzrobles)

omarzrobles / Instragram

@omarzrobles: Omar Z. Robles is a New York based photographer with a passion for capturing the art of dance and movement in an urban setting. The majority of his photos show dancers in poses or in the middle of incredible acrobatic feats in various locations. They're striking and impressive, both for their subject matter and the result of the image.

The storytellers (@drcuerda)

drcuerda / Instragram

@drcuerda: Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís manage this account and use it to tell stories with their photos. The results are incredible images that often look more like artworks than photography pieces. The images bold, colourful and brilliantly posed. Certainly a change from the usual Instagram posts.

The colourful one (@maria.svarbova)

maria svarbova / Instragram

@maria.svarbova: Mária Švarbová has a fascinating passion for colour, reflections and perspective. Many of her images feature bold, striking colours and images from swimming pools. Hard to explain, but brilliant to observe.

Abstract bodies (@laurazalenga)

Laura Zalenga / Instagram

@laurazalenga: Laura Zalenga is a creative resident at Adobe who makes beautiful, if unsettling, surreal works with a focus on the human body. She's got an amazing Instagram account filled with weird and wonderful compositions that'll keep you scratching your head.