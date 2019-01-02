32 of the most incredible photographers to follow on Instagram

Instagram is more than just a place for Kim K selfies and food porn.

It's also a place where talented photographers from all over the world share their creativity. Instagram actually doubles as their portfolio, a showcase of professional-quality photos that anyone is allowed to view at no cost.

It's inspiring. It's extraordinary. It's beautiful. And sometimes it's also adorable.

We've collated some of our favourite photographic artists from the social network for you to enjoy.

@iamtheswimreaper: We all have those friends who are constantly posting photos from some far off paradise, making us sick with jealousy over their travel freedom. The Swim Reaper is a whole other level though. This chap posts hilarious beach photos in a variety of poses while dressed as the Grim Reaper - scythe and all.

@Brahmino: Simone Bramante describes himself as a storyteller first and a photographer second and his posts certainly show that.

@Darrylljones: Darryl Jones loves to capture adventures and beautiful moments, starring toys. Storm Troopers feature heavily in Darryll's feed as do a wealth of other toys. Star Wars fans rejoice and enjoy!

@Koci: If black and white is your thing, Richard Koci Hernandez is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated photojournalist with an Instagram account brimming with vintage-esque pics.

@Heysp: Any foot-fetish people out there? Well, Sarah Palmer is pretty amazing at capturing feet at their best angle. She's much more than that though, her photos heavily feature items wonderfully crafted by her own fair hand too.

@Witchoria: Speaking of angles, Victoria Siemer has a special knack at photographing people in the most interesting (and slightly impossible) positions. Her images also conjure up a range of physics and nature-defying scenes for us all to enjoy.

@Bradelterman: Brad Elterman is a music photographer - who has been capturing your favourite rockers since the 70s - and now you can view some of his wild behind-the-scene shots on Instagram. Big hair and brilliant photography abounds.

@Dguttenfelder: David Guttenfelder is a National Geographic Society Photographer by day, and an Instagram-snapper by night. His posts are always taken with just his smartphone, which is fairly unbelievable when you take a browse through his feed. This Instagrammer has certainly seen some sights over the years and we love his work.

@stevemccurryofficial: Steve McCurry is one of the most well-known names in photojournalism. His Instagram feed is packed full of photographs spanning across a multitude of countries, cultures and from across the years. He's incredibly skilled and the results are some impressive images that will often leave you speechless.

@Terryrichardson: Because, Terry Richardson. Oh, and because he always posts the best flash-bright photos of celebs, with himself in the shot of course.

@Bythebrush: Laura Pritchett clearly has impeccable taste when it comes to colour and texture. This photographer's Instagram feed is worth envying. She not only takes incredible photographs but also does fine work with a pencil and a brush too.

@thiswildidea: Theron Humphrey is for those of you who are dog-lovers because his best posts are of his cute pooch. Theron snaps some incredible images of his dog in a variety of brilliant backdrops.

@Andrewknapp: OK, here's one more for pet fanatics. Andrew Knapp loves to capture his cute border collie playing hide and seek, and we can't get enough. Like Theron Humphrey, Andrew Knapp's images picture his favourite four-legged pal in a variety of settings. It looks like they have a blast together.

@Reallykindofamazing: Garrett Cornelison's best asset (see what we did there?) is taking stunning portraits of real people. His snaps are really incredible and he clearly has a great eye for people.

@Kirstenalana: And you thought you travelled a lot. Just wait until you check out travel photographer Kirsten Alana's Instagram. Kirsten is a full-time travel photographer who has snapped images in over 50 countries. She's worked with a variety of brands and it's easy to see why she's popular.

@Janske: Sometimes you just can't get enough of landscapes. Whenever we're in that mood, Janske Kaethoven has got us covered. Incredible views, fantastic framing and visually satisfying images that don't disappoint.

@Kevinruss: Kevin Russ is an iPhone-only photographer who mostly posts gorgeous snaps of America's Wild West. Follow this photographer and you're bound to see plenty of brilliant landscapes like you've never seen before. Fairly impressive what you can do with just a phone camera too.

@Macenzo: Dirk Bakker is a graphic designer with a deep passion for patterns and architecture, as evident by his abundant and eye-catching posts. If you're a fan of colourful snaps, satisfying symmetry and amazing angles, then this is the photographer to follow.

@Adamsenatori: Adam Senatori is a photographer-pilot extraordinaire who specialises in posting breath-taking aerial shots. As camera capable drones become more and more popular the number of drone photographs like this is on the rise, but Adam Senatori has an eye for the incredible.

@Danrubin: Dan Rubin is yet another photographer who doubles as a globetrotter, and his Instagram is chock full of landscapes, buildings and yes, the occasional food porn. Many of his images are also shot from different perspectives, giving you a new and wonderful view of the world.

@Memoryweaver: Marcus Rodriguez is a UK-based photographer who doubles as a web developer by day and still life photographer in his spare time. He likes to edit his photos using Snapseed on iPad. His images are often colourful, macro shots and he occasionally captions them with pro tips.

@DVL: Dustin Vaughn-Luma works on the UX team at Adobe, so you know he has an eye for design and detail. His Instagram is brimming with gorgeous shots, and we think avid-outdoorsy people will especially appreciate them.

@Astrodub: Angeliki Jackson describes herself as a visual artist and the proof in her photographs. She captures NYC street life, stunning beaches, city skylines, and whatever else that strikes her. Check out her profile if you're in need of some inspiration.

@Dondregreen: Dondre Green is described as an urban photographer because his images represent real-life in America's cities. He takes portraits and landscapes and everything in between, and they're all speckled with colour, perspective, and emotion.

@TravisJensen: If you want to see what San Francisco really looks like at street-level, check out SF-based Travis Jensen. Some of his most recent shots even show police using tear gas on crowds during the World Series.

@Sejkko: Manuel Pita is another urban photographer on this list, but he is known for toting a bear mask around the world and taking pictures of it posed in striking scenarios. His work is both eye-catching and interesting. Manuel Pita also has a talent for snapping striking images of lone houses with breath-taking backdrops. His Instagram feed is certainly visually stunning.

@Ruano: Luis Ruano lives in San Francisco and does an excellent job at capturing every day (and his) life in California. From beaches to the Golden Gate Bridge, he's covered all of the Bay Area and its outer-skirts through photography.

@Benjaminheath: Benjamin Heath is an LA-based photographer who specialises in capturing his town, as well as bicoastal trips, natural landscapes, and portraits.

@Onelastmidnight: If London is more your thing, this photographer is based in the UK, where he often captures the City of London and all of its hidden treasures, architecture and people.

@joepenney: If you've ever wanted an intimate look at West Africa and the people living in that part of the world, check out Joe Penny's feed, which features his daily life and plenty of portraits to boot.

@asasjostromphotography: Asa Sjostrom is a "documentary photographer" based in Sweden, and according to her profile, she has focus on social issues especially concerning women and children. We loved her posts from her project in Moldova and all the photographs of her family in Sweden.

@_vemix_: Not technically a photographer, but more a manipulator of photographs. This account takes historic hip-hop and music images and mixes them up to create a new twist on reality that we love. This image of Kurt Cobain and Marty McFly is the perfect example.