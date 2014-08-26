Instagram launches Hyperlapse time lapse app with stabilisation, for iOS only

The Instagram team has launched a new iOS app that essentially provides a time-lapse experience. Only it's a little different than traditional time lapse because it works whether your device's camera is remaining steady or in motion.

Called Hyperlapse, the new app offers built-in stabilisation so you can create moving time lapses without requiring expensive third-party equipment. You'll be able to access Hyperlapse under camera, and you only need to tap once to record and then tap again to stop. You can even choose different playback speeds ranging from 1x to 12x. When you're done, save the Hyperlapse to your camera roll or share it.

"Since launching nearly four years ago, it has always been a priority to bring the Instagram community simple yet powerful tools that let people capture moments and express their creativity," announced Instagram in a blog post published on 26 August. "Today, we’re excited to announce Hyperlapse from Instagram, a new app to capture high-quality time lapse videos even while in motion."

Watch the video above to see Hyperlapse in action, and then download the latest updated for Instagram to get it today. The app is only available for iOS devices at the moment.

Oh, and there's another video above that demonstrates Hyperlapse's stabalisation capabilities.