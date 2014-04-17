  Flickr apps updated with Instagram-like filters, HD video capture, and more

Flickr 3.0 is here. And it brings an overhauled experience to the Flickr photo app for iOS and Android.

Apart from the obvious visual changes, Flickr has introduced some fancy features including Instagram-like editing options for photos and videos. You can record up to 30 seconds of HD video with live filters, for instance, and there are new filters and enhancement tools for photos. All of these editing features make Flickr more fun and engaging for amateur photographers.

Another cool feature is auto-sync. It lets you back up original-quality photos from your device's camera gallery to your Flickr account. Flickr will then auto-recognise and tag objects in those photos, making it easier for you to find a photo when using Flickr search. And to appease professional photographers, Flickr now shows photo metadata like camera mode, aperture, ISO, shutter speed, and more.

The only not-so-great change in Flickr's latest update is the removal of Facebook and Google sign-in on the Android app. You'll now need a Yahoo account to sign-in. Speaking of the Android app, Flickr's overhaul is more apparent to Android users. Today's update brought them a new user-interface and a suite of features, while iOS users only received the auto-sync and HD video capture options.

The Flickr for Android update is available in the Google Play Store now. The Flickr for iOS update should land in the App Store later today. Check out the promo video above for more details on the updates.