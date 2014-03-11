  Instagram for Android update brings flatter, faster design

Instagram for Android just got a whole lot more "sleeker" and "faster" - thanks to a new update that has brought a host of look-and-feel improvements to the app.

The two-year-old photo-editing Android app now sports a more polished design that "feels native and at home on any Android device," Instagram described on its official blog. In other words, Instagram is flatter. Yes, that trend is just about everywhere these days.

Apart from the flatter look though, the new UI changes also make the app faster and more responsive: "Your profile screen now loads twice as fast, and we’ve cut the overall app size in half to increase speed throughout Instagram," explained Facebook-owned Instagram.

To complement the speed enhancements, Instagram also made its Android app easier to use by simplifying visuals and capitalising on "valuable screen space for small devices". That also means buttons are now within reach on a larger device.

"It’s the same Instagram for Android you know and love—faster, cleaner and easier to use than ever," added Instagram.

READ: Instagram Direct hands-on: Facebook's pursuit of Snapchat

Go to the Google Play Store and grab the latest version of Instagram for Android today. Also, if you use an iDevice, you can always download the latest version of Instagram for iOS. It recently added improvements to Lux, enabling you to strengthen or soften your photos with a custom slider.