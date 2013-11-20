  Instagram for Windows Phone is here, but it's not quite finished

Instagram is finally available for Windows Phone, though you won't have access to all the service's bells and whistles just yet.

Popular photo-sharing app Instagram originally launch for iOS, and it didn't come to Android until March 2012, but now - more 150 million global users later - a version has just landed for Windows Phone.

Unfortunately, the Windows Phone app isn't quite on a par with the Android and iOS counterparts. Instagram said it wanted to make Instagram available to people with Windows Phones as quickly as possible, so it focused on "creating an awesome experience with Instagram’s core features".

That means Instagram for Windows Phone is not finished, but Instagram said it would continue developing the app to bring you the "best Instagram possible". Some of the current features include filters, video recording, blur effects, sharing options, unlimited uploads, front and rear-camera support and more.

Instagram pointed to Windows Phone's supposed growth in popularity as the reason why it has decided to release a Windows Phone app, but it's more likely because Instagram recently launched its own ad platform.

Facebook, as a public company, is keen to capitalise on Instagram. To do so, it needs to ensure everyone - including Windows Phone users - has access to Instagram - or really, Instagram's ads.

You can get Instagram from the Windows Phone Store from today. Like iOS and Android, it's a free download, though you'll notice it is called "Instagram Beta" to signal the incomplete version.