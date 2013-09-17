Kylie Minogue, Jared Leto and other stars curate their fave Instagram photos for National Portrait Gallery exhibition
The National Portrait Gallery in London will play host to a special exhibition of Instagram photos curated by five celebrities and figures from the world of entertainment, media and arts.
Songstress Kylie Minogue, actor Jared Leto, the editor of Vogue UK online Dolly Jones, chairman of the Independent and Evening Standard newspapers Evgeny Lebedev, and co-director of the Serpentine Gallery Hans Ulrich were asked to guest curate their favourite Instagram photos for inclusion in the one-night-only #PowerofBeauty event. It will be kicked off by Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom and supermodel and actress Lily Cole.
The images chosen all demonstrate how Instagram has "captured and shared the world’s moments since its launch in 2010".
There are 34 photos in total so Pocket-lint has selected a favourite from each star's selection. You can get involved yourself by using the hashtag #PowerofBeauty.
Jared Leto
Kylie Minogue
Hans Ulrich
Evgeny Lebedev
Dolly Jones (who chose one by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver)
