Hipstamatic Oggl hits Windows Phone 8 at last, Instagram posting and more

Oggl, Hipstamatic's rival application to Instagram, has finally arrived for Windows Phone 8. There's a Nokia Lumia 1020-specific version available too, called Oggl Pro.

Oggl is a free photo-taking and sharing application that utilises the same retro filters as the much-loved Hipstamatic app. It has been available on iPhone for a while now and today's WP8 release means that owners of phones running Microsoft's mobile operating system get the software before their Android handset-sporting chums.

One cool feature of Oggl is that you can change the filter set-up (in the guise of films and lenses) after a shot has been taken. You can choose to stick with your favourite settings if you don't have much time, but the adaptability gives it a different feel from Instagram.

You can curate your pictures to your Oggl feed, or even post them to the community board. Twitter and Facebook are also supported.

And if you get tired of the existing filter combinations, you can expand your collection through in-app purchases.

Hipstamatic Oggl Pro for the Lumia 1020 also adds a number of manual controls, such as exposure, white balance, ISO and shutter speed. You can utilise the 1020's lossless zoom feature and auto-levelling will ensure that shots have the correct orientation.

Oggl is now available for Windows Phone 8, Oggl Pro for the Nokia Lumia 1020. Both versions are free to download and come with five preset virtual lenses and films.