  Instagram hits 5 million video uploads in first 24 hours - much to the dismay of Viners

Vine lovers beware: Instagram video is a success! Initially, anyway.

A company representative told CNET on Friday that Instagram users have uploaded 5 million videos in the first 24 hours since launch. Users enjoyed the new feature so much that they uploaded approximately 40 hours of video a minute at peak, which occurred when Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Finals.

Facebook-owned Instagram introduced videos with editing functionality, filters and image stabilisation at a press event in California on Thursday. In Pocket-lint's comparison of Instagram and Vine, a similar video-sharing app by Twitter, we found that only time would tell how the two services would fare.

Read: Instagram video vs Vine: What's the difference?

Both services offer a varying array of features, but there also many devoted fans of Vine - aka Viners- who simply don't appreciate Instagram's recent foray into short videos.

Vine "famous" stars, such as Chris Delia, Simon Rex, Brittany Furlan andSunny Mabrey, even took to Instagram briefly on Thursday just to mock the service's "too long" 15-second video functionality. They apparently much prefer Vine's 6-second videos.

Will Sasso, another Vine "famous" star and former MADtv cast member, posted a remake of his popular Vine video on Instagram, emphasising how it's a more comical gag when shortened.

Although the Viners intended to scoff at Instagram's video feature, they apparently - and inadvertently- helped it hit impressive upload numbers in comparison to other video apps.