  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Instagram app news

Instagram hits 5 million video uploads in first 24 hours - much to the dismay of Viners

|
  Instagram hits 5 million video uploads in first 24 hours - much to the dismay of Viners
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Vine lovers beware: Instagram video is a success! Initially, anyway.

A company representative told CNET on Friday that Instagram users have uploaded 5 million videos in the first 24 hours since launch. Users enjoyed the new feature so much that they uploaded approximately 40 hours of video a minute at peak, which occurred when Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Finals.

Facebook-owned Instagram introduced videos with editing functionality, filters and image stabilisation at a press event in California on Thursday. In Pocket-lint's comparison of Instagram and Vine, a similar video-sharing app by Twitter, we found that only time would tell how the two services would fare.

Read: Instagram video vs Vine: What's the difference?

Both services offer a varying array of features, but there also many devoted fans of Vine - aka Viners- who simply don't appreciate Instagram's recent foray into short videos.

Vine "famous" stars, such as Chris DeliaSimon RexBrittany Furlan andSunny Mabrey, even took to Instagram briefly on Thursday just to mock the service's "too long" 15-second video functionality. They apparently much prefer Vine's 6-second videos.

Will Sasso, another Vine "famous" star and former MADtv cast member, posted a remake of his popular Vine video on Instagram, emphasising how it's a more comical gag when shortened.

Although the Viners intended to scoff at Instagram's video feature, they apparently - and inadvertently- helped it hit impressive upload numbers in comparison to other video apps.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments