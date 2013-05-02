  Instagram adds 'Photos of You' section, lets you tag people

Facebook-owned Instagram has announced a new "Photos of You" section. Seeing as the most common use for Instagram is to share photos of friends, Photos of You fits perfectly, as your profile will now have a place where all the photos in which you've been added by others are curated.

Instagram has released version 3.5 of its iOS and Android applications, where the Photos of You section will now appear. Settings are present where you can choose if photos added by other people appear on your profile automatically, without you seeing the photo first. The feature won't hit public profiles until 16 May, so you have time to play around with the settings and tailor it to your own desires.

Furthermore, Photos of You offers as easier way to add friends to a photo as it is to add a location or hashtag. Just like Facebook tagging, there is a new "Add People" section after snapping a photo, where you can tag other Instagram profiles. Instagram has produced a video to explain it.

Facebook is seeing huge success with Instagram. In February, the company announced reaching the milestone of 100 million active users a month. With Photos of You, Facebook's influence looks to be increasing, as the photo tagging reminds us of being on the large social network.

You can download Instagram 3.5 from the App Store and Google Play.