  Instagram reaches 100 million active users as growth continues in 2013

Photo-sharing network Instagram has announced continued growth, reaching the milestone of 100 million active users a month.

The Facebook-owned company saw a backlash over a Terms of Service change late last year which was thought might lead to a rapid decline in users. It appears that's not the case in 2013.

Last month, Instagram reported having 90 million active users. Now reaching 100 million in February, Instagram saw an impressive 10 million active user growth in one month alone. The growth comes even despite Flickr's latest photo-sharing app, Vine, and Twitter's new photo filters in its mobile applications.

"Now, nearly two and a half years later, over 100 million people use Instagram every month. It’s easy to see this as an accomplishment for a company, but I think the truth is that it’s an accomplishment for our community," wrote founder Kevin Systrom in a blog post.

"Now, more than ever, people are capturing the world in real-time using Instagram—sharing images from the farthest corners of the globe."

In January, Instagram shared that 40 million photos are posted every day and 8,500 likes and 1,000 comments stream in through mobile screens every second. We suspect those numbers have risen.

