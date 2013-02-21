Instagram app for BlackBerry 10 won't be native, rather an Android port

Following rumours that Instagram will be releasing an app for BlackBerry 10, a new report says it won't be a native version as many users had hoped.

Instead, the folks at Instagram will take the route many other developers have taken, which is to port the Android app to the platform, according to AllThingsD.

A ported Android app doesn't take advantage of BlackBerry 10's core SDK and instead relies on a Gingerbread-based run time environment. As we noted in our review, this can sometimes pose problems with fluidity of an app.

This means if Instagram were to release its app in the coming weeks (or even months), it would have to be the older Gingerbread version. BlackBerry has detailed a Jelly Bean run time environment is on its way, but no date has been specified.

AllThingsD says its sources indicated there may never be a native BlackBerry 10 application. The report mentions that the Instagram team is hesitant about putting man hours into developing a BlackBerry 10 application until the environment is more mature, if ever. The team is also running into porting issues, which may push back the app's release longer than expected.

“We have a strong partnership and are actively engaged around Instagram support for BB10,” said Martyn Mallick, BlackBerry’s VP global alliances, in a statement to AllThingsD. He wouldn't provide a release date.

CrackBerry previously reported: "Instagram will definitely be coming to BlackBerry 10."

Could this spell trouble for the BlackBerry ecosystem?