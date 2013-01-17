Instagram: 90 million active users per month, 40 million photos per day

Instagram has announced that 90 million users are now active on the mobile photo-sharing service each month. This is the first time we've got a sense of size from the service, since it was acquired by Facebook last spring.

Instagram further announced on its website that an impressive 40 million photos are posted every day and 8,500 likes and 1,000 comments stream in through mobile screens a second.

The numbers come after recent suggestions that users are falling off the service because of a terms of service debacle late last year.

According to a New York Post report published in December with a few shoddy numbers, Instagram's user base went from a 16.4 million peak down to 12.5 million.

That doesn't seem to be the case with the numbers just released, as there still seems to be a strong interest in the service. That's not to say a few members didn't drop off after thinking Instagram was planning to sell their photos, but the core users are still there.

In a statement to AllThingsD, co-founder Kevin Systrom said: “Instagram continues to see very strong growth around the world. With many of the product and internationalisation improvements we’ve made, we’ve been excited to see these efforts resonate with users globally.

Do you still use Instagram?