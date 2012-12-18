Instagram can sell your pics to who it likes, with nothing coming back to you

Massively popular picture sharing service Instagram may not be for much longer, as it seems to have scored an epic own goal in the battle to win the hearts and minds of social networkers worldwide. A change in the terms and conditions of use effectively mean that any picture you take and post using Instagram can be sold by the company to any advertiser or sponsor it likes, without you getting a penny.

For example, your snaps from when your little, gorgeous baby first started to walk could end up in a Mothercare advert, and neither you nor your child's image would be compensated for their use. Instagram would rake in the cash though. Oh yes.

"Some or all of the Service may be supported by advertising revenue," reads the company's new privacy policy. "To help us deliver interesting paid or sponsored content or promotions, you agree that a business or other entity may pay us to display your username, likeness, photos (along with any associated metadata), and/or actions you take, in connection with paid or sponsored content or promotions, without any compensation to you."

This will have been agreed by you, just for having an Instagram account and continuing to post pictures.

It continues: "If you are under the age of eighteen (18), or under any other applicable age of majority, you represent that at least one of your parents or legal guardians has also agreed to this provision (and the use of your name, likeness, username, and/or photos (along with any associated metadata)) on your behalf."

The site is offering an amnesty 16 January for users to delete their accounts. If they do not, even if they delete after that date, the content so far posted is considered as "opted in".

Many are now saying that the new policy will drive users away en masse from the photo-sharing service. Twitter is awash with slamming tweets, which will please that particular social network no end, considering the much publicised spat it has been having with Instagram.

