  Instagram web profiles begin to roll out

Instagram is to start rolling out a web version of its photo-sharing service,for those who want to share pictures they've taken beyond their mobile phone.

In a move that will surprise many that it didn't already exist, Instagram, now owned by Facebook, will be rolling out Instagram profiles on the web.

"Your web profile features a selection of your recently shared photographs just above your profile photo and bio, giving others a snapshot of the photos you share on Instagram," says the company, explaining the new feature.

"In addition, you can follow users, comment & like photos and edit your profile easily and directly from the web. It’s a beautiful new way to share your Instagram photos!"

Users can check out other people's profiles by adding a username after instagram.com.

The company warns that not all users will get the new feature straight away.

"If you don’t see your profile yet, be assured that you’ll see it in the next few days. We’re rolling out profiles to everyone on Instagram over the course of this week. "

Users will be able to share their own profile with anyone they want to see their Instagram photos, while anyone will be able to comment and like photos you've shot.

Users worried that the sudden move will mean all their secrets will be shared by everyone shouldn't be.

"If your photos are set to public, anyone will be able to see your profile by visiting instagram.com/[your username] on the web," says instagram. "You do not have to be an Instagram user to view a public user’s profile on the web…

"If your photos are set to private, your photos will be visible only to logged-in Instagram users you’ve allowed to follow you."