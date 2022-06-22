(Pocket-lint) - Ikea will soon launch a new augmented reality app for iOS that uses an iPhone's LiDAR sensor to map a room and give you an empty, virtual equivalent to try new furniture in.

And, unlike the existing Ikea Place app, it allows you to delete the furniture you already have in shot.

It works a bit like Google's Magic Eraser or the Photoshop Content Fill feature. You can make edits using the app on the phone or make more precise changes using Ikea's website.

The app will work with non-LiDAR iPhones too, but not as effectively. It is also coming to Android devices later down the line.

Once you have created your new look, you can share the designs online. You can also add any items used to your shopping cart.

Ikea is also launching 50 new 3D showrooms that will showcase design ideas online for you to take inspiration from.

It's not yet clear when or where the Ikea Kreativ app will launch - whether it is a US exclusive initially or if it will also make its way to the UK.

In other news, the brand is also working with Swedish House Mafia to release its own vinyl deck this fall.

Writing by Rik Henderson.