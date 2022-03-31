Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search

(Pocket-lint) - At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, held in Barcelona, Huawei showcased Petal Search, an innovative search platform that facilitates an all-in-one experience for internet users across the globe. Petal Search is an incredibly intuitive platform that uses cutting-edge technologies and multimodal capabilities to ensure a seamless search experience. Currently, Petal Search covers over 20 vertical domains, including news, apps, shopping, travel, local services, pan-entertainment, and more. It also holds an impressive achievement of falling within the Top 5 Mobile Search Engines in more than 25 countries, according to Statcounter’s metrics.

Below, we highlight the three essential features that will allow you to experience the future of search with Petal Search.

Over the last couple of years, it has become clear that augmented reality and virtual reality will define the 2020s and 2030s. The growth of AR has been particularly visible in two key areas - gaming and shopping. According to a 2021 Deloitte report, out of the 1.5 billion global AR users, over 100 million are using augmented reality for shopping. That number is likely to grow as e-commerce platforms integrate AR into their online shopping experience.

The rising interest in AR shopping can be attributed to the global pandemic and its effects on consumerism. As people worldwide found themselves trapped inside, they increasingly resorted to AR-based shopping to pull them from their doldrums. Furthermore, consumers have become increasingly sophisticated in their ability to use mobile devices, and smartphones are driving commerce more than ever before. The rising popularity of AR can also be attributed to the growing interest in the Metaverse.

Petal Search has been designed to capitalize upon the growing interest in AR technologies. The search engine will allow users to retrieve information on their favorite products beyond text inputs, paving the way for a new form of e-commerce participation. Users will be able to scan their favorite products using AR glasses and retrieve their information in real-time. During the MWC, Huawei partnered with industry partner to showcase the capabilities of AR search.

Let’s say you really love a scarf - you can scan it using AR glasses, and you’ll instantly receive information about where it’s available via Petal Search. Furthermore, the platform will also use Visual Search, Real-Time Translations to provide highly relevant search results and information. Furthermore, the AR glasses will offer encyclopedic information to users in a language of their choice.

Petal Search aims to be an all-in-one solution for all search necessities, whether you’re looking for media content, news, shopping, or anything else. The platform integrates information across 20 verticals, including entertainment, local services, travel, shopping, apps, news, and more, so you don’t need different platforms for different search experiences. It streamlines all of your search engine and internet activities into one convenient platform.

Furthermore, Petal Search works with over 3,000 business partners across different industries, such as Trivago and AliExpress, ensuring you have access to high-quality, reliable results. Petal Search has currently been launched in 170 countries and in 70 languages, and the database will continue expanding further.

Huawei understands that the modern user has multiple devices on which they can initiate a search - smartphones, wearables, watches, tablets, laptops, and more. Powered by Petal Search, Huawei has initiated a 1+8+N strategy, which aims to offer a seamless search experience across different platforms and devices. Petal Search will streamline the search experience across the user’s devices, including their phones, tablets, TVs, AR glasses, and computers.

Let’s say you’ve initiated a search on your phone, but you want to continue it on your computer. You don’t need to go through the entire process again on a different platform. Petal Search will instantly streamline the search request across all of your gadgets, allowing you to find whatever you need in the device of your choice. The platform will also intelligently categorize the search results, allowing you to find whatever you need at a single glance.

During the MWC 2022, Huawei launched the MateBook X Pro 2022, which allows users to browse local and network files with the new-found precision and efficiency. Furthermore, the search engine’s sophisticated AI search capability allows cross-end search across local, webpages, and connected smart devices. The entire search experience is streamlined for maximum convenience for the users.

Huawei’s Petal Search is also optimized with innovative automated learning capabilities, which means it will keep advancing according to user behaviors, making searches simpler and more convenient as time goes on. If you’re looking to transform and streamline your search capabilities, Petal Search is certainly worth checking out.

If you would like to find out more about HUAWEI Petal Search, you can check it out on the AppGallery here.