Five apps to keep you cool for school

(Pocket-lint) - The back-to-school season may have arrived, but AppGallery has students and lifelong learners covered with its selection of apps to make study mode a breeze! Now home to over 134,000 apps integrated with Huawei’s innovative HMS Core, and enjoyed by over 550 million active users worldwide, we’ve selected some of our AppGallery favourites to make the most of this back-to-school season.

For anyone looking to pick up a new language, Busuu is a prime choice. The language learning app – which offers a whopping twelve different languages for polyglots to be – has earned rave reviews, garnering over 2 million downloads on AppGallery. Featuring award-winning content created by experts, Busuu’s variety of courses are suitable for total beginners, prospective travellers intending to master a few useful phrases, or intermediate learners determined to increase their fluency.

The app also allows users to connect with a community of fellow learners across the globe. Its ‘Conversations’ feature allows students to access valuable feedback from native speakers and improve their skills. Busuu’s ‘Vocabulary Trainer’ and ‘Grammer Review’ features have got you covered on both fronts, empowering learners to construct grammatically accurate sentences with varied vocab.

Learners interested in scoring a French, English, Spanish or Italian speaking job will be happy to know that Busuu lets users earn official certification with McGraw Hill language certificates as well.

When it comes to learning, the sky’s the limit with the new Sky Tonight by Star Walk, a well-known astronomy guide that unlocks the sky for users to identify stars, constellations, planets, satellites, asteroids, comets, ISS, Hubble Space Telescope and more in real-time.

By pointing their device to the sky, the app enables users to find out more about the stars and constellations above them, as well as solar system bodies, deep space objects, satellites, meteor showers, equinoxes, conjunctions and more.

For students learning multiple languages, Yandex Translate can help with mastering new words and phrases. Yandex Translate provides a dictionary function for students to understand the words and the context in which they can be used better. The text recognition functionality can help translate words on the go, helping students understand new phrases around them. Yandex Translator has a large database of real examples from books and movies, both for single words and whole phrases. This helps to choose the best word for a given context.

With Flashcards, Yandex Translate can help students practise and memorise words and phrases during their study sessions, check the synonyms and antonyms, and even store them offline so that they can learn anytime, anywhere.

As a student – or anyone, for that matter – might know, time management is pivotal in your learning journey. Jorte, a timetable management app, provides a handy solution to all your procrastination problems, providing users with fast and efficient access to their daily schedules both off and online.

Textbooks and academic reading materials are often heavy and awkward. With LitRes, students can carry their reading materials right in their pockets. LitRes offers over 1,000,000 eBooks and audiobooks in its catalogue, with an extensive catalogue of Russian, English, Polish and more languages books and an academic library. This is a great way to access your library of books and students can cook and study anytime, anywhere.

Want to make learning more fun this school year? Kahoot! offers nail-biting excitement with its quiz-based games, or kahoots, for learning at school, home, and work. Kahoot! is available in 11 languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Turkish, Brazilian Portuguese, Norwegian, and Japanese, the first Asian language introduced into the platform. The app allows users to create their own kahoots in minutes or join kahoots hosted live - in class or virtually – and submit their answers.

There’s something on the app for everyone: students, teachers, company employees and even families and friends looking to impart or learn something new.

The best part? Kahoot! is free for teachers and their students, with optional paid upgrades that unlock advanced features. Its quizzes allow learners and teachers to check their progress quickly and easily – that'll make studying a hoot!

About AppGallery – Top 3 Global App Marketplace

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Our unique HMS Core allows Apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider “1+8+N” strategy at Huawei.