App of the month from AppGallery: Wombo

(Pocket-lint) - Each month we'll be taking a look at the best new apps in AppGallery - which gives you all the apps you'll ever need on newer Huawei phones like the Mate 30 and P40 series, as well as older Huawei devices.

This month the app under our spotlight is Wombo, and it's absolutely perfect for anyone who loves selfies and singing - this is a technical revolution in those areas, we've got to say. It's a lip-syncing app that'll have you making unbelievably shareable clips in no time!

"We're very excited to continue launching Wombo around the world through our partnership with AppGallery" said Ben Benkhin, Wombo CEO. "Seeing the joy and laughs that we've been able to give to our users since March has been amazing and we're looking forward to working with Huawei as we continue to grow our global footprint".

Wombo is one of those big success stories that pop up in the app world every so often - it's only been available since March 2021, a matter of months, but it's already surpassed 10 million downloads and is very much climbing the charts as time passes.

Maybe we should take a step back, though, and explain how Wombo actually works - it's a lip-syncing app, yes, but with a major difference compared to most of those you might have used before. Wombo's AI uses just a single still selfie to create lip-sync videos FOR you.

This means you can pick one funny or particularly flattering image, then select the song you want to go with it, and you're away, without even having to learn the words yourself! You won't believe how impressively the AI works, too.

The videos that Wombo helps you make look like real life, and they let you make viral-ready videos at the drop of a hat, so it's an absolute god-send if you like making short clips for your friends or followers.

If that sounds like it could be up your street, be sure to download the app from AppGallery to your Huawei device now, and then start selfie-syncing to your heart's content!

"Having already seen the potential of WOMBO, working with Huawei has been great to understand how we can take the joy it brings even further," Ben Benkhin also said of the app's release. "The onboarding process has been simple and enjoyable, with great support and guidance throughout." The app uses Huawei's HMS Core smartly to make the experience of using the app completely seamless.

As one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local Apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 550 million monthly active users globally. Huawei partnered with 4.5 million developers across the globe, and in 2020 the total downloads from AppGallery reached 384.4 billion.