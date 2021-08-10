Four apps to get you ready for summer

(Pocket-lint) - With a growing number of competitive apps available, Huawei’s app marketplace, AppGallery, has some of the hottest tools and services to make the most of Summer 2021. Now home to over 141,000 apps integrated with Huawei’s innovative HMS Core, and enjoyed by over 550 million active users worldwide, we’ve selected some of our AppGallery favourites to make the most of this Summer.

Whether you’re looking for a travel and hotel-booking expert, reliable GPS or the ultimate healthy eating guide, AppGallery’s offering of apps is continuing to grow.

Skyscanner is a holiday favourite for many, with competitive pricing across flights around the world. As well as being home to some of the best flight price comparisons, Skyscanner offers hotel booking, car hire, local sightseeing guides and transport tips. This app covers all holidaymaking elements to ensure a seamless experience.

The Skyscanner app also reduces the risk of hidden fees, boasting booking-fee-free services that cover every travel and stay element on offer. And for the environmentally conscious, you can feel reassured by the apps ‘Greener Choices’ label that helps you identify green travel routes and flights emitting less CO2. Other Skyscanner features include a global interactive map to show travellers where they can go and what restrictions are in place both at their destinations and on return, as well as the ability to filter flight or hotel options to show providers offering flexible tickets and Covid-19 confidence ratings for airlines and hotels to highlight which health and safety measures providers have put in place.

As well as holiday planning this Summer, why not explore some of the recipe-based and healthy eating apps available on AppGallery? With SuperFood, it's easy to search for and save down favourite recipes from a huge variety – including vegan and veggie options. With the in-app shopping list feature, efficient ‘Healthy Summer’ meal planning is well within reach.

As well as finding new culinary inspiration, learning about different foods and their nutritional value, the app includes features that guide you through recipes and advice for staying on track throughout the year.

An AppGallery favourite, TomTom Go Navigation gives users the opportunity to explore offline – a perfect tool for a staycation summer. Navigate streets with real-time traffic updates and an additional safety guarantee, speed camera warnings to avoid unplanned fines, and check in on advice on the best routes to different attractions so that you can pre-plan your visits.

With a variety of exclusive features available, TomTom GO Navigation offers a 30-day free trial with multiple subscription offers to follow. For single month subscriptions, the app costs $USD 1.99, followed by $USD 8.99 for 6 months or $USD 12.99 for 12 months.

For many of us this summer, holidays at home will be the norm. One way to minimize the stress of long staycation drives is to check up on your vehicles before taking off. The Vehicle Smart app is one of AppGallery’s finest for checking up on the safety of your car before departing on longer journeys, with additional MOT progress tracking to help you keep on top of upcoming bills.

In addition to checking out your current cars, Vehicle Smart offers a full-scale search into secondhand vehicles before purchasing, offering additional reassurance before you buy. Other in-app features include comparison quotes for car insurance, vehicle tax bands and costs advice, mileage data insights and automatic reminders for insurance, breakdown cover and servicing.

Huawei's AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. It all rests on a unique HMS Core that allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

Huawei's vision for the AppGallery is to make it an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protect users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. It's well on its way, too, as one of the top three app marketplaces globally, already offering a wide variety of global and local Apps across 18 categories including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more.