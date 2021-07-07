App of the month from AppGallery: Manor Matters

(Pocket-lint) - Each month we'll be taking a look at the best new apps in AppGallery - which gives you all the apps you'll ever need on newer Huawei phones like the Mate 30 and P40 series as well as older Huawei devices.

This month we're looking at the brain-teaser game Manor Matters, a follow up to Gardenscapes and Homescapes which have been very successful on App Gallery. What's more, Huawei says "fans of the well-known restoration challenges can expect to see much more in the coming months".

In Manor Matters you're invited to explore the old and abandoned Castlewood, inspecting and renovating rooms to uncover the secrets within hidden objects. As well as testing your detective skills and teasing you with an intriguing storyline, Manor Matters is designed to inspire creativity and once you pick it up, you won't want to put it down.

The game not only boasts brain-teasing gameplay but it offers gamers exclusive offers and gifts when you download the game.

To celebrate the game's launch on App Gallery, you're invited to redeem gift packs containing 500 coins and 50 energy units. Also available are coupons that provide a 70 percent discount on the Playrix Basic Pack.

That means you can use coins to jump ahead and run additional search scenes without having to wait for your energy to replenish thanks to your free energy units.

Gamers in Europe can also claim additional Golden Ticket vouchers at the start of every Season Challenge (the Golden Tickets are also available for Gardenscapes and Homescapes as well). Through AppGallery, users who have achieved level 30 or higher can purchase the Golden Ticket at 4,50 Euros, down from the usual price of 5,49 Euros.

Both the available offers are easy to download directly from the Manor Matters page on AppGallery.

Playrix's Maxim Kirilenko is happy to bring Manor Matters to App Gallery: "We are thrilled to have the chance to offer our well-loved Manor Matters game to more gamers around the world through our partnership with AppGallery."

"Having previously seen the successful launches of both Gardenscapes and Homescapes, we are excited to see the how Huawei gamers respond to the new gameplay options and look forward to hearing of their experience."

Huawei has provided the "strong operational support" that Playrix needed to launch its games on App Gallery and it released both Gardenscapes and Homescapes within just a few months. Manor Matters is a great example of how a game can leverage Huawei’s HMS Core, integrating with the IAP (In App Purchase) kit to make it easy for gamers to pay as they play.

AppGallery is one of the top three app stores globally and offers a variety of global and local apps across 18 categories. AppGallery is now available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 540 million monthly active users globally. Huawei has worked with over 2.7 million developers across the globe, with total downloads reaching 384.4 billion in 2020. By the end of March 2021, more than 134,000 applications were integrated with HMS Core.