App of the month from AppGallery: Homescapes

(Pocket-lint) - Homescapes has come to AppGallery! The game, with its walk-through gameplay, enables you to renovate an old family home by working through increasingly challenging puzzles.

Recently, sister game Gardenscapes was the first of the Playrix Scapes series to debut on AppGallery. So far, Gardenscapes has had over 213 million cumulative downloads worldwide and the expectation is that Homescapes will be just as successful on AppGallery.

For Homescapes, all AppGallery users will be able to redeem exclusive gift packs worth €5.49. This provides them with three hours of free lives for unlimited fun, 10,000 coins, and two promotions for the in-game Star currency.

Until 8 April European and Russian AppGallery users can claim an exclusive one-time coupon that gives them an 80% discount off the Golden Ticket season pass. This unlocks the latest Magic Tricks season and plenty of generous in-game benefits. And in the Middle East and Africa, AppGallery players are able to win a €5 coupon by simply downloading or sharing about the game.

Homescapes once again features the familiar match-3 puzzle restoration challenge they know and love. The game also boasts countless new features to explore, including unique boosters and explosive combinations.

The game is set in a historic mansion where players will need to restore, renovate, and decorate each room. They can do this by selecting their favourite items and furniture. This will unlock new chapters and, of course, unveil an exciting family story along the way.

Players have access to thousands of design options, from more conservative to more funky styles and you can naturally create your very own dream house. This enables you to explore your creativity and create your dream home!

AppGallery is an open, innovative app distribution platform for Huawei devices that's one of the top three global app marketplaces and is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 530 million monthly active users. AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps (known as a 'glocal' approach) across 18 categories including navigation, news, social media, and others.

Huawei’s partnership with Playrix is another example of how a game can leverage Huawei’s HMS Core technology, integrating with its In-App Purchase (IAP) kit. "The support and guidance that our team has received from Huawei throughout the process of launching on AppGallery has been great and we are pleased to be able to offer another popular match-3 puzzle game because of it," said Maxim Kirilenko, Chief Business Development Officer at Playrix.

Huawei has partnered with 2.3 million developers across the globe for HMS Core and AppGallery. Total downloads from AppGallery reached 384.4 billion in 2020.