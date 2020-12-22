App of the month from Huawei AppGallery: Dystopia: Contest of Heroes

(Pocket-lint) - Each month we'll be taking a look at the best new apps in Huawei's AppGallery - which gives you all the apps you'll ever need on newer Huawei phones like the Mate 30 and P40 series as well as older Huawei devices.

This time we're looking at Dystopia: Contest of Heroes, a game from growing independent game development studio Beetroot Lab. It's a post-apocalyptic, cyberpunk style game and it's available on AppGallery. The game is available to new Huawei customers before becoming available on other platforms, and new users will be encouraged to install it immediately after unboxing their new phone.

Dystopia: Contest of Heroes is a free-to-play, multiplayer combat game featuring high quality, intense colour graphics and a collection of fully customisable 3D heroes with player-controlled abilities. Set in a dystopian New York in 2065, the objective of the game is for players to build an empire by taking over districts and collecting sci-fi themed gear, to manage raids on other players and build social alliances.

The game has been specially updated for the festive season, too - Christmas bells are about to ring! There are new gifts for your Heroes and mysteries that fall from the sky. This season, the world of Dystopia has many surprises for you!

Beetroot Lab has benefited from Huawei’s extensive technical support throughout the integration of the game onto the AppGallery. This included the use of kits that Huawei Mobile Services has developed, specifically the Account Kit, which provides developers with simple, secure and quick sign-in and authorisation, and the In-App-Purchases Kit, to facilitate in-app purchases of virtual products and enable easy payment.

This support is part of Huawei’s commitment to developers and helps them to realise the massive business benefits and enhanced user reach of an app store that, in 2020 alone, enabled 294 billion downloads globally.

“We are very excited to partner with Huawei AppGallery, and appreciate their huge interest in helping us to globally launch our latest mobile strategy title: Dystopia: Contest of Heroes,” said Davis Ziedins, Co-Founder and Business Developer of Beetroot Lab. “Having the well-known celebrity Conor McGregor as our business partner and the face of our game, puts a huge responsibility on our shoulders, so it is important to be working with a trusted technology partner like Huawei, which is bolstering every step of our integration, on-boarding and user acquisition.”

Development Project Manager Andrew Volkovs at Beetroot Lab, added: “The whole process of publishing the game on AppGallery was very quick and smooth, and our developers experienced proactive support from the team on email or via video calls whenever we needed it.”

During a soft test launch in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Nordic countries the game proved itself to be extremely popular. Huawei found that 7 percent of users who installed the game were still playing it after 28 days.

Huawei AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with 500 million monthly active users globally. The total downloads from AppGallery reached over 261 billion from January to August 2020. AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories including navigation and transport, news, social media and more.