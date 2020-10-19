App of the month from Huawei AppGallery: Moovit

(Pocket-lint) - Each month we'll be taking a look at the best new apps in Huawei's AppGallery - which gives you all the apps you'll ever need on newer Huawei phones like the Mate 30 and P40 series as well as older Huawei devices.

This time we're looking at urban mobility app Moovit. The app has recently launched on AppGallery and boasts 865 million users around the world in 45 languages. Huawei will be providing the Moovit app to users in more than 100 countries in AppGallery.

The app's huge following impressed Intel, who bought it earlier this year. It provides users with an easy guide to travelling around thousands of national and international cities via any mode of transport.

As such it has a huge database of transport information from public transport organisations, smaller transport operators and what's more, live information is provided by its users. Moovit’s Mooviter Community consists of 700,000 local editors that maintain local transport information in locations that would otherwise be unserved.

This has been especially important due to the global situation in 2020 where transport provision has been constantly changing - yet Moovit has managed to keep on top of the changes.

The app provides an accurate, real-time assessment of the best route for any journey with urban mobility options such as bus, metro, train, bikes, e-scooters, car-sharing, ride-hailing, and more.

Moovit on AppGallery will also soon boast ride-hailing provided by Bolt, Europe’s leading urban transportation company which also recently joined AppGallery.

Moovit's strength is its multimodal journey planning with real-time arrival information, so you always know exactly when your bus or train is arriving, while the app is a constant companion through the journey. You even get alerted when you need to get off the bus because your stop is approaching.

The app also includes accessibility features such as planning for wheelchair-accessible routes and stations.

Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer told Pocket-lint that Moovit decided to launch on AppGallery because it could bring a useful experience to AppGallery.

"[We wanted to make] it super easy to access the simplest and most intuitive urban mobility app. Because this really what supports our mission to make urban mobility around the world, simple, efficient, and accessible for everyone."

"Our mission is to bring our experience to as many users as possible and that's why when we started the discussion with Huawei. In so many countries, particularly around Europe, where we see a significant market share of Huawei compared to the other device makers and we felt it would be a great way for us to make our product available for many users. So the decision was very easy for us."

Moovit is the latest in a wide range of apps in AppGallery's growing travel category that includes apps such as Booking.com, eSky, Omio, Skyscanner and Turkish Airlines.

Huawei AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with 490 million monthly active users globally. The total downloads from AppGallery reached over 261 billion from January to August 2020.