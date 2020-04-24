Here Maps is now available on Huawei's AppGallery

In a breakthrough for Huawei phones that don't have Google apps, there's now a decent map app available through Huawei's AppGallery.

Called WeGo Maps, it's backed up by Here Technologies who have a long tradition in mapping. The company, which used to be called Navteq and was then owned by Nokia, is now owned by BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler and Intel among others.

We've had a go with the app and it works admirably, even if it does remind us a little of the look and feel of Nokia Here on Windows Phone devices of old. But those design reservations aside, the fact is that it's a perfectly good replacement for Google Maps.

Much has been made of the lack of big-name apps on non-Google Huawei phones like the Mate 30 Pro and P40 Pro, but the problem has been exacerbated by the lack of decent Google alternatives.

Huawei is working hard to attract developers, notably allowing them to get 100 percent of revenue for the first two years, but only time will tell if those efforts are successful. Even if it's not a big effort to port their existing Android apps to App Gallery, many developers will want to see serious proof that Huawei is still able to shift devices outside of its core markets.