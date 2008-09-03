  Google introduces Picasa 3 and Picasa Web Albums 3

Google has updated its photo sharing service and software Picasa, introducing Picasa 3 and Picasa Web Albums 3.

Face-recognition is now available on the web albums section, which helps users to tag pictures of people quicker and easier by recognising who is in the photo and automatically name tagging them.

There are also new controls in Picasa 3, which make it quicker and easier to upload pictures, as well as a new "sync to web" feature that automaticall updates your online photo albums whenever you add, edit or delete photos from your computer.

Other features added in the update are an Explore page that features recent pictures from across the world, the ability to email pictures, a movie maker, revamped photo collages, a retouching tool and a text tool.

Finally, there is a location utility that uses Google Maps to help you pinpoint where your photos were taken.

The new site is both Safari and Firefox friendly, although at the moment, only Google Picasa Web Albums is compatible with Macs - Google has promised a Mac-friendly version of Picasa soon.